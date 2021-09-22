Andréia Sadi exposes machismo after Tebet is attacked

Journalist Andréia Sadi exposed the machismo to which female professionals who cover politics in Brasília are subjected when talking about the attack suffered by senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), who was called “uncontrolled” by the minister of the CGU (Controllership -General of the Union), Wagner do Rosário, during testimony today at Covid’s CPI.

On her Twitter profile, Sadi, who stood out across the country for her behind-the-scenes coverage of politics in the federal capital, said such attacks on women are quite common.

“In so many years of political coverage, the attack on women is like this: uncontrolled, crazy… If it’s assertive, it’s aggressive and so on (I won’t even mention the sleazy). What we saw today in the CPI, with the attack on Simone Tebet: explicit scenes of machismo in Brazilian politics”, he published.

In so many years of political coverage, the attack on women is like this: uncontrolled, crazy… if she’s assertive, she’s aggressive and so on (I won’t even mention the sleazy ones). What we saw today at the CPI, with the attack on @SimoneTebetms: explicit scenes of machismo in Brazilian politics. — Andréia Sadi (@AndreiaSadi) September 21, 2021

Minister calls senator ‘uncontrolled’

Today’s session of Covid’s CPI was canceled after CGU minister Wagner do Rosário called Senator Simone Tebet “uncontrolled”. The statement raised tensions at the session and government member Jair Bolsonaro was called a brat by senators.

After the confusion, the chairman of the commission, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), ended his testimony. Rosário went from being a witness to being investigated at the CPI, which sees evidence of the CGU’s omission in the Covaxin case.

Opposition and independent senators came out in defense of Simone Tebet, they said that Rosario was being sexist. The minister had been questioned by the senator about the actions of the CGU during the negotiations of Need Medicines with the Ministry of Health, shrouded in suspicion of irregularities.