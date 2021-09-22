Andrés reveals about Ronaldo, Defederico, Jonathan Cafú, Romero and Carille

In his best style, between harshness and laughter at every answer, Andrés Sanchez returned to adopting the ‘sincere’ mode during his participation in the podcast Intelligence Ltd, this Tuesday night.

The former president of Corinthians, accompanied by a glass of whiskey and ice, spoke about some of his moments in front of Timão and made some revelations.

See some excerpts from Andrés Sanchez’s interview:

Ronaldo’s goals in the 2009 Paulista final

“Ronaldo was 107 kilos, and the press said he was fat, at 97. Ronaldo was with 106,930 kilos in the goal against Santos.”

Environment of the group that had Ronaldo

“On that team, there was a player who smoked in the locker room, at halftime. And the guys went there and won. They were champions like that. Now it’s a bitch, they think the team loses because the guy went clubbing. There’s nothing to see. Players only go clubbing when the team wins, never when they lose”.

Hiring that generated regret

“The one who regrets being released to hire, because they are all indicated by the coach and by Cifut, was Defederico. He took 5 million dollars from Corinthians, pqp. But, the coach asked, and it was Carille and Mano, who also He wanted to. He went to the deck, gambling, he saw that in Brazil there are mulattoes and there are also blondes… He got carried away in Brazil. Defederico got lost.”

Bet on Carille

“He doesn’t recognize it, but Carille is only what he is because of me. Roberto had signed Rueda, all he had to do was sign. It was one of the only fights I had with Roberto, to leave Carille.”

Carille’s resignation

“On the second (ticket), he resigned, but backtracked. He had a crowd to receive, but it’s part of it, it won’t change anything”.

Jonathan Cafu’s Salary

“It’s R$210,000, not R$300, as they say. But it’s also a lot, of course.”

Removal from Romero

“Player has a one-year contract and says ‘I’m not going to renew’. What am I going to do, hit him? That’s what I did with Romero: I pushed him away. He didn’t play for six months. I was criticized, but that’s good, I don’t want to put him to play. It’s a management thing, it’s not the coach. It’s a right I have.”

“He didn’t want to renew, we offered Corinthians the second highest salary for him, and he didn’t want to renew. He wanted to go free, or resell the pass, like Guerrero. For example: ‘How much is the pass worth? 10 million? Give me 5 and I stay’. It’s the buyback that says, either you accept it or you don’t. It’s CLT”.

