Andrs Sanchez talks about Paulinho’s possible return to Corinthians

Former president and one of the biggest political forces at Corinthians, Andrés Sanchez spoke about a possible return of Paulinho to the club. In an interview with the podcast Intelligence Ltd, the former director gave his version and said what depends for the deal to happen.

“It’s Paulinho whether he wants to play for Corinthians or not. He knows everything about Corinthians, the condition, how much he can pay, everything… he wants to. He can make that decision, as Roger, Willian and Renato did. If Paulinho comes to Corinthians, it wasn’t Duilio who hired him, but he who chose him. A player who has proposals that are out of the reality of Brazilian football, whether in Arabia or in the p*** that gave birth and I think, I hope, Corinthians is not going to be auctioned. Paulinho knows everything. There’s nothing closed, as far as I know,” Andrés told the podcast Intelligence Ltd.

It is good to remember that Paulinho arrived at Corinthians in April 2010, when Andrés Sanchez was the club’s president. Despite the interest in his return, something even natural for an athlete so identified with the fans, the new board sees a new fiscal year as fundamental in the process of this hiring. In other words, Corinthians sees little chance of putting it on the 2021 payroll which recently received the addition of four players with hefty salaries.

Hiring him now and starting to pay only in 2022 would not be so difficult for Corinthians to achieve, as Paulinho is unable to play in Brazilian football in 2021. That’s because the termination in Arabia came after the closing of the Brazilian transfer window International.

