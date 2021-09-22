Andrs says that Corinthians’ debt for Neo Qumica Arena is ‘mixaria’ and comments on values

Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, commented on Tuesday about the club’s financial problems. The top hat recognized the difficulties faced in recent years, but denied that the institution is bankrupt and even called the rest of the debt for the construction of Neo Química Arena “mixaria”.

“We’ve been going through difficulties for the last two, three years. But let’s get out of it. Corinthians is not broke. That’s an envy about the terrible Corinthians. A lot of people are having a hard time these days. So let the public return, return to normality, they will see what Corinthians is again. The base CT is done, the professional’s CT is done, the stadium is paid, because what you have to pay now is a meager one. Everything is ready, now it’s just a matter of growing up. Duílio knows what to do,” stated Andrés, participating in the podcast Intelligence Ltd.

Still on the tasks for the work, the former president gave details about the amounts that still have to be paid by Corinthians. According to him, the amount still owed by the club is R$ 269 million, taking into account the agreement made with Caixa Econômica Federal last year, and which returned to the news this month.

“Of the BRL 400 million, Corinthians has already paid BRL 184 million. Then, it made an agreement with Caixa last year to pay BRL 569 million, with corrections and all. Except for the BRL 300 million from Neo Química (naming rights) , they are BRL 269 million. That’s what Corinthians owes, nothing more,” he revealed.

Andrés also commented on the recurring news about salary delays within the club alvinegro and criticized sectors of the press. For him, the board is in control of the financial situation and there is no reason for the fans to worry.

“The guy goes on television to say that Corinthians is broke, that they don’t pay a salary. Okay, but how many thousand companies don’t pay a salary? Corinthians delays, pays and gets it right. Those who work in this country know that they have a work problem every day. Some can get it right, others can’t. Corinthians, rest assured. Corinthians knows what they’re doing, Duílio knows what they’re doing, I knew what I was doing, with all the difficulties we’ve been through. Corinthians will get stronger every day,” added the former president.

