Antônia Fontenelle is indicted for the crime of prejudice after using the term ‘paraibada’ | Paraíba

As a conclusion to the investigations, police chief Marcelo Antas Falcone decided to indict Antônia Fontenelle in the Racism Law, which provides for a penalty of 1 to 3 years imprisonment and a fine for the crime of prejudice or discrimination.

O g1 requested an answer from the actress via email, but did not get a response until 8:30 am this Wednesday.

Antônia Fontenelle is criticized after xenophobic comment when she repudiates DJ Ivis

The videos of attacks against Pamella were released by her on social networks. The next day, Fontenelle took a stand against the attacks and posted the following text on social media, commenting on the subject:

“These ‘paraíbas’ are a little successful and think they can do anything. Tomorrow I’m going to contact the authorities in Ceará to understand why this bastard wasn’t arrested.”

Dj Ivis, who is from Paraíba, lives in Fortaleza and was arrested on August 14th. After Fontenelle’s statements, singers, artists, celebrities, blogs and various entertainment pages criticized the use of the expression “paraíba” with a negative slant. After the criticism, she spoke about the subject again:

“This bunch of idlers from the digital mafia who have nothing to do. They got together to now accuse me of xenophobia. Again? In a glue! They’ve already tried to accuse me of xenophobia. (…) Because I said ‘those ‘paraíba’ when they start earning a little money they think they can do anything. ‘Paraíba’ I refer to those who make ‘Paraibada’, it could be southern, it could be northeastern, it could be whatever. If you do paraibada, it’s a force of expression”, said the actress in a video.

The investigations had the support of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, which complied with a precatory letter for interrogation of the indictee in the city of Rio de Janeiro by the Barra da Tijuca Civil Police Station. According to information from the Civil Police, during the interrogation Antônia Fontenelle informed that she used the expressions to refer to the DJ, but she did not intend to reach the population of Paraíba or any northeastern people, nor offend groups or demonstrate superiority. He also stated that his words were uttered at the height of his indignation.

With the conclusion of the investigation, the procedure will be forwarded to the judicial sector, for the Public Ministry to take the appropriate measures.

Antônia Fontenelle even filed a habeas corpus with the aim of preventing the investigations from being carried out. However, the injunction requested by the lawyer was denied by the courts.

Fontenelle’s statements were criticized by several artists and influencers from Paraíba, among them Juliette Freire, Flay, GKay and Chico César. “There is no such thing as ‘being Paraíba’ and ‘making paraibada’. There is no such thing as being Paraíba, which I am very proud of,” said Juliette.

