Anvisa advises isolating the entourage after Queiroga’s infection; Bolsonaro keeps agenda with meeting – 09/22/2021 – Power

After Minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health) received a diagnosis from Covid in New York, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) recommended the isolation of the members of the presidential delegation who maintained contact with the incumbent.

The presidential plane with President Jair Bolsonaro took off on Tuesday night (21) from the United States and was scheduled to land on Wednesday morning (22) in Brasília.

The president’s agenda has a scheduled meeting between him and Pedro Cesar Sousa, deputy chief for legal affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, in the late afternoon.

The note released by the agency does not mention Bolsonaro, but interlocutors at the health agency say that the guidance should also apply to the agent.

In the communiqué, the agency said that the members of the delegation had to serve a 14-day isolation period, “under the terms of the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide for Covid-19 published by the Ministry of Health”.

Queiroga accompanied Bolsonaro at the UN General Assembly, held annually in New York.

The minister was the second member of the Brazilian delegation to have been diagnosed with the virus — a diplomat was also infected — and must remain isolated in New York before returning to Brazil.

Bolsonaro’s trip was marked by a denial speech at the UN, in which he attacked measures of social distancing and defended medications proven to be ineffective for the disease.

According to Anvisa, the isolation recommendation for the members of the mission who were with Queiroga was forwarded to the President’s Civil House.

Anvisa listed four recommendations: that the members of the delegation disembark in Brazil in order to expose as little environments and people as possible; comply with the 14-day isolation period after the last day of contact with the confirmed case of Covid-19 [Queiroga], according to the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide for Covid-19 published by the Ministry of Health; comply with isolation in the city of arrival in Brazil, avoiding further displacements until they have passed the period of transmission of the virus; and be tested again on Brazilian soil.​