Anvisa determines collection of banned batches of CoronaVac vaccine | São Paulo

In the new resolution, the Agency states that the decision was taken after finding that the data presented by the Chinese laboratory do not prove that the filling was carried out under satisfactory conditions of good manufacturing practices.

The vaccine is produced by Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute. On the 14th of this month, the Institute announced that the batches would be replaced by ready-made vaccines.

O g1 contacted the Institute and is awaiting feedback.

In all, Anvisa had banned 12.1 million doses that were produced by Sinovac, in China, in a factory not inspected and approved by the Agency.

Of this total, the state of São Paulo applied 4 million doses. The number corresponds to about 19% of 21 million doses of CoronaVac applied in the state throughout the entire vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

The SP government defends the safety and efficacy of the immunizing agent and states that the state has not registered any complications with CoronaVac vaccines applied from batches that were suspended.

In the resolution of this Wednesday (22), Anvisa says it has evaluated all documents sent by the Butantan Institute, and those issued by the Chinese health authority and concluded that “uncertainties remained about the new manufacturing location and about aseptic practices and the traceability of batches .”

According to the Agency, it will be up to the importers to adopt all procedures for the effective collection of the remaining and remaining units of all batches interdicted in a precautionary manner.

The collection applies only to batches that were filled in a location not inspected by the Agency.

The Coronavac vaccine remains authorized in the country and has a favorable benefit-risk ratio for its use, provided it is produced under the terms approved by Anvisa.

On September 4, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) ordered the precautionary ban on at least 25 batches of CoronaVac vaccine, prohibiting the distribution and use of doses that had been bottled in a manufacturing site not approved by the agency.

The measure was taken after the Institute sent a letter to the Agency with such information.

In the document, the director of Butantan, Dimas Covas, says that technicians from the Institute analyzed the information available in the batches and pointed out the safety and quality of the vaccines produced in the factory that was not inspected.

In the text, Dimas Covas requests authorization for vaccines to be applied on an emergency basis so as not to compromise the national immunization program.

Butantan argues that the suspended doses were attested to by the institute’s strict quality control.

What vaccine is this? Coronavac