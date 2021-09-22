Anvisa orders the collection of banned doses from CoronaVac – News

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) published a resolution this Wednesday (22), which determined the collection of CoronaVac batches, banned preventively at the beginning of the month.

In all, 25 batches of the immunizing agent, with about 12.1 million doses, were vetoed. Another 9 million doses, whose IFA is in process for Brazil, are also banned.

These vaccines were packaged with raw material (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) from a laboratory that did not undergo inspection, when agency representatives were in the Asian country.

In a statement, Anvisa reported that “since the precautionary interdiction, Anvisa has evaluated all documents sent by the Butantan Institute (IB), including those issued by the Chinese health authority. The documents sent consisted of Non-Compliance Forms that reinforced the concerns Agency on aseptic practices and batch traceability”.

The agency also said that it analyzed the documentation referring to “the risk analysis and remote inspection carried out by the Butantan Institute, and concluded that uncertainties about the new manufacturing site remained, given the non-conformities pointed out”.

“Considering that the data presented on the Sinovac company plant […] do not prove the completion of the filling of the CoronaVac vaccine in satisfactory conditions of Good Manufacturing Practices, Anvisa concluded, based on the precautionary principle, that it would not be possible to carry out the disinterdiction of batches”, he adds.

Last week, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, informed that he ordered the Instituto Butantan to replacement of all doses banned by Anvisa. According to the government, the vaccines were produced by Butantan itself with IFA (Active Pharmaceutical Input) that came from the factory in China.

CoronaVac is safe

Anvisa pointed out that the collection of banned doses will be “up to importers”, in this case the Butantan Institute, linked to the São Paulo government. The agency stressed, however, that “the collection applies only to batches that were bottled in a place not inspected by the Agency”.

Then, he informed that “the Coronavac vaccine remains authorized in the country and has a benefit-risk ratio favorable to its use in the country.”

Butantan started collection of doses

The Butantan highlighted, this Wednesday (22), through a note, which had already determined, a week ago, the voluntary collection of doses banned by Anvisa. The first 1.8 million doses distributed to the PNI (National Immunization Program) have already been collected and replaced by vaccines produced by Butantan with IFA from a factory in China, previously certified by Anvisa, according to the institute.

Read the note in full:

The measure announced on Wednesday (22) by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) had already been determined by Governor João Doria a week ago, with the voluntary replacement of the banned doses. The first 1.8 million doses distributed to the National Immunization Program (PNI) have already been replaced by vaccines produced by Butantan with IFA from a factory in China, previously certified by Anvisa.

Thus, there was no harm to the vaccination schedule stipulated by the Ministry of Health. The institute reaffirms that the vaccine was analyzed by the rigorous quality control of Butantan and there is no evidence of quality deviation in CoronaVac batches.

We also clarify that the precautionary measure stipulated by Anvisa covers, exclusively, the 12 million doses that were bottled in a specific plant of the Chinese biopharmaceutical Sinovac, having no impact on any other batch, especially those manufactured in Brazil.

Banned lots

Batches already distributed (12,113,934 doses):

IB: 202107101H, 202107102H, 202107103H, 202107104H, 202108108H, 202108109H, 202108110H, 202108111H, 202108112H, 202108113H, 202108114H, 202108115H, 202108116H and L202106038.

SES/SP: J202106025, J202106029, J202106030, J202106031, J202106032, J202106033, H202106042, H202106043, H202107044, J202106039, L202106048.

Batches in progress for shipment to Brazil (9 million doses):

IB: 202108116H, 202108117H, 202108125H, 202108126H, 202108127H, 202108128H, 202108129H, 202108168H, 202108169H, 202108170H, 2021081701K, 202108130H, 202108131H, 202108134H, 202108132H, 202108132H,