Anvisa recommends isolation to Bolsonaro and entourage after returning from NY

by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended to the President’s Civil House at dawn this Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro and the members of the delegation that accompanied him on a trip to New York stay 14 days in isolation, after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who was part of the group, was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Bolsonaro returned to Brazil this Wednesday morning after speaking at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly the day before. Queiroga confirmed Tuesday night that he tested positive for Covid and that he will be quarantined in New York for 14 days.

“The agency submitted to the Civil House considerations relating to the regulations in force and anticipated health recommendations in line with Brazilian rules aimed at protecting travelers and the Brazilian population,” said Anvisa in a statement.

“In the file, Anvisa considers that the situation should be the object of immediate assessment by the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic,” he added.

The agency also recommended that the isolation be carried out in Brasília, where the group landed, to avoid further displacement and that Bolsonaro and the other members of the delegation, including First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and ministers such as Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretariat) and Carlos França (Foreign Affairs).

When contacted, Planalto Palace did not immediately respond to questions about whether Bolsonaro and the members of the delegation will comply with Anvisa’s recommendation.

