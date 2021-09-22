Apple starts testing iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and tvOS 15.1 [atualizado 3x] – MacMagazine

Developers and beta testers have no peace of mind: one day after officially releasing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15, Apple has already started testing the iOS 15.1 (compilation 19B5042h ), of iPad 15.1 (idem), watchOS 8.1 ( 19R5541f ) It’s from tvOS 15.1 ( 19J5542e ).

As you know, some of the news that Apple had announced for the new systems were not ready for version .0 and were “postponed”. It is possible, therefore, that one or more of them already appear in these new .1 releases.

Any relevant news, as always, we will let you know here on the site. Very soon, too, these new builds should be released to members of the Apple Beta Software Program.

Update09/21/2021 at 2:50 pm

As predicted, one of the deferred features is back in these betas: o SharePlay!

Let’s hope that the tests go well and it will be ready, therefore, for these first system updates.

Update II, by Eduardo Marques21/09/2021 at 16:21

This first beta version of iOS 15.1 has already implemented something really cool: the possibility for users to send COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the Wallet app (Wallet).

Some foreign apps, such as the NHS (UK) app, generate this voucher on their own. But on iOS 15.1, Apple adopted the SMART Health Cards specification, used by some apps from US states (such as California, Louisiana, New York, Virginia, Hawaii and others). Thus, it will be enough to implement a button in these apps to let users know that they can download and store vaccination data in the Carteira app.

As the new solution is a universal standard, let’s hope that the Connect SUS app will support the new feature as soon as possible! 😊

Update III, by Edward Marques09/21/2021 at 5:45 pm

And let’s go with more news, now focused on HomePods!

The 15.1 beta version of the system that powers Apple’s smart speakers (available to a select group of people) has finally implemented the lossless reproduction (Lossless) Of Quality and support Space Audio with Dolby Atmos on the company’s smart speakers.

The features had already been painted in previous beta releases, but Apple pulled the features — probably because they weren’t ready yet.

To activate them, open the Home app (home), tap the icon with a house (top left), go to “House Settings” and tap your profile. Then, under “Media”, tap on “Apple Music” and activate the new options.

