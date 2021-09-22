Are stocks in the healthcare sector a “remedy” for investors on the stock exchange?

SAO PAULO – The shares of companies in the healthcare sector were positively highlighted in a turbulent period for the economy and stock exchange trading. In the midst of the pandemic, some of these companies managed to raise billions of dollars, generate value for investors and gain relevance in the markets. Many even went public to expand business through acquisitions.

For analysts, the move is not just a passing wave and although these stocks have also been impacted by the bearish move in recent weeks, there is still room for them to continue to rise.

“The interest in the health sector dates back to before the pandemic. It is a global trend, with the aging of the population and the demand for medicines and medical services”, recalls Roberto Nemr, an analyst at Ohmresearch.

Rede D’Or: the first health giant on the stock exchange

Until the end of last year, however, there was still no giant in the sector on the Brazilian stock exchange. This changed with the IPO of Rede D’Or São Luiz (RDOR3), which raised more than R$ 11 billion with the offer and debuted as one of the ten largest companies on B3.

Currently, the value of Rede D’Or exceeds R$ 130 billion. For comparison purposes, the federal government’s budget for health now in 2021 is R$ 125.8 billion.

Among its objectives, the hospital network sought capital on the stock exchange to finance its expansion, especially through acquisitions, which is a trend throughout the sector, including laboratories and health plans.

Rede D’Or’s share, which came out at R$57.92 at the IPO, was traded above R$76 last month, but suffered losses after the company withdrew from the acquisition of Alliar (AALR3) and also with the sour markets in recent weeks.

Even so, the hospital network continues to be well regarded by analysts and managers.

“The company’s cash position is comfortable and this is very promising for continuing to acquire hospitals and expanding those that it already has organically,” says Igor Tello, an analyst at Rio Gestão.

Consolidation of the health sector is positive for actions

For Gustavo Miele, Health Analyst at Itaú BBA, Rede D’Or has an “excellent track record” of executing acquisitions and should continue to grow in the hospital segment over the next few years.

“The risk of mergers and acquisitions is very low for the company, given its high integration capacity and comfortable leverage for future investments,” he highlighted.

In the field of health plan operators, the trend is towards consolidation and verticalization. Proof of this is the emblematic dispute between SulAmerica (SULA11) and Hapvida (HAPV3) for the acquisition of HB Saúde, from Ribeirão Preto.

For analysts, the operator that wins the dispute for HB Saúde should also benefit from gains of scale. The partners of HB Saúde define this Thursday (23) which proposal they will accept.

“With the gain of scale, the company manages to dilute operating costs and tends to have a greater profit. Therefore, this generates value for the shareholder”, explains Tello, from Rio Gestão.

Miele, from Itaú BBA, says that both Hapvida and NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3) had a challenging second quarter due to the high levels of claims, but the trend is for both to recover. The two companies, in the process of merging, are among the analyst’s favorites.

In addition, he believes that the resumption of organic growth of beneficiaries may translate into a stronger second half. The analyst sees the possibility of new relevant acquisitions later this year, which could be another catalyst for the actions.

newcomers to the stock exchange

After Rede D’Or’s IPO, in December last year, four other companies in the health sector followed suit and also went public: Oncoclinics (ONCO3), Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3), Mater Dei (MATD3) and Viveo (VVEO3 ).

Oncoclínicas, which also started to be monitored by Itaú BBA, raised net funds of R$ 2.5 billion on the Stock Exchange and, like Rede D’Or, it went to the Stock Exchange for funds for acquisitions.

“We are currently evaluating more than 30 potential acquisitions that, together, would represent more than R$ 2 billion in potential revenue”, said the final prospectus of the IPO, carried out on August 10th.

“We estimate that Oncoclínicas has a 7% to 8% share [no segmento privado de oncologia], which can be translated as a position of leadership”, says the report, which is also signed by Gustavo Miele, together with Emerson Vieira and Lucca Marquezini.

Analysts, however, note the growth in competitiveness, with other “healthcare” groups trying to enter this segment.

Among the newcomers to the Exchange, analysts from Ohmresearch and Rio Gestão highlight Viveo, a distributor of medicines and medical supplies and which controls Cremer and Mafra Hospitalar. For them, the company has few competitors and also tends to ride the wave of consolidation.

“These are growing businesses with opportunities for consolidation. Viveo has the potential to be a Rede D’Or in the hospital material segment”, says Roberto Nemr.

“It’s a case that we really like because we have this thesis of consolidation in the part of resale and supplies to supply the infrastructure of hospitals”, says Igor Tello.

post pandemic health

Morgan Stanley report highlights that, with the drop in the number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19, elective procedures are returning to pre-pandemic levels and this recovery should continue until the end of the year.

This should assess the margins of companies that were pressured by mergers and acquisitions.

In the view of analysts Javier Martinez and Daniela Santoro, the merger between Hapvida and Intermédica should be completed in the first half of next year, opening the door to a new round of smaller acquisitions.

The report also highlights the digitization of companies during the pandemic and the verticalization of hospitals entering the laboratory segment.

For Pardini (PARD3) and Fleury (FLRY3), analysts see growth expectations, even with the decrease in demand for exams related to Covid-19, supported by market share gains in the segments of reference laboratories (L2L) and units patient care (PSC).

“Fleury is expanding into new specialties and the two companies continue to consolidate the sector, with potential new acquisitions on the horizon,” notes the report.

In the pharmaceutical segment, post-merger and acquisition synergies are also expected.

“After an important round of acquisitions, Hypera Pharma (HYPE3) is focused on integrating assets and achieving synergies. Raia Drogasil (RADL3) continues to invest in digitization, the company’s next avenue of growth as new store openings slow down,” say Morgan Stanley analysts.

