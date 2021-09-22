Argentine economy jumps 17.9% in the second quarter, recovering from the pandemic crisis – Época Negócios

+



Argentina, plunged into recession since 2018, is now trying to recover and resume the path of growth after the impact of the pandemic (Photo: David Fernández, via Agência Brasil)

Argentina’s economy jumped 17.9% in the second quarter year-on-year, higher than expected by economists, in a strong recovery after a significant contraction suffered in the same period in 2020, when the economy was facing the impact of the Covid pandemic. 19.

The annual high was the highest in recent records for the country, a major exporter of grains and meats, and was above the median of analysts’ projections of 17.3%. In comparison with the immediately previous quarter, however, the economy shrank 1.4%.

“The strong recovery was driven by the construction sector, which was flying in the second quarter,” said Lucio Garay Mendez, economist at consultancy EcoGo, adding that growth was affected by the tightening of restrictions related to Covid-19 in the quarter.

“This was the result of the intensification of restrictions on mobility with the arrival of the second wave”, he said.

The median of a Reuters poll of 14 analysts pointed to growth of 17.2%, with estimates ranging from a 14% to 18% increase for the April-June quarter.

Argentina, plunged into recession since 2018, is now trying to recover and get back on the path of growth after the impact of the pandemic, which seriously affected the popularity of the center-left government of Alberto Fernández.

This Tuesday morning, the government unveiled plans to loosen restrictions on the pandemic, including gradually easing what have been tight border controls, in an attempt to revive economic activity and boost its popularity among jaded voters. restrictions.