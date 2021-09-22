Asensio is dissatisfied with few chances at Real Madrid and could ask to leave

Marco Asensio is not happy with the role he has been playing at Real Madrid. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder had hoped to be used more often by coach Carlo Ancelotti, but so far he hasn’t even started one of his five starts this season.

The situation left the player dissatisfied behind the scenes at Real Madrid and, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘Sport’, the tendency is that Asensio will ask to be traded by the merengue club. In the last transfer window of August, he rejected proposals from Milan and Tottenham in order to remain and be one of the highlights of the meringues, which he hasn’t been doing.

In 2020/21, he was one of the great weapons of the team led by Zinédine Zidane, playing in 48 matches with Real’s shirt, starting in 29 of these. By contrast, he has now only played 68 minutes with Ancelotti.

Asensio has a contract with Real Madrid until June 2023, but the club should not oppose the possible departure of the player, as long as a good proposal arrives for Madrid’s coffers. According to the transfermarket, the value of the attacking midfielder is currently 35 million euros, around R$ 218 million.

The expectation, however, is that Asensio will play this Wednesday (22) for the 6th round of LaLiga, when Real Madrid will host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu.