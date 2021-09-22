Asteroid bigger than 3 football fields passes near Earth today – News

An asteroid the size of three football fields, identified as 2021 NY1, will make its closest approach to Earth this Wednesday (22), when it will be about 1.5 million kilometers away from our planet — its closest approach in the entire century.

The star is classified by NASA, the US space agency, as an Object in Near-Earth Orbit (NEO) and a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), but poses no danger to Earth. humanity.

According to the National Observatory, PHAs are defined based on international parameters that measure the potential of an asteroid to make a threatening approach to Earth, although the risks are extremely low.

Included in this list are all those with a minimum distance of about 7.5 million kilometers or an absolute magnitude of 22.0 — in the case of the 2021 NY1, this value is 21.51.

“The approximation of the celestial body will happen without risk to our planet, as it will pass at a sufficiently safe distance”, says the astronomer of the National Observatory, Filipe Monteiro. “During this approach, it will be possible to determine the physical properties of the asteroid, as well as assess possible changes in its orbit.”

The star’s next encounter with Earth will take place in 2044, when it will be approximately 5.7 kilometers from our planet — a distance more than three times greater than this Wednesday’s. An encounter as close as this will only take place in 2105.

During the approaching moment, the celestial body will not be visible from Brazil, since the event will take place during the day, and sunlight, of course, will prevent its observation. From Saturday (25), however, the asteroid can be seen during the night and will probably be observed through specialized telescopes.

