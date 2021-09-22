Atlético-MG updates the situation of Diego Costa, who got injured against Palmeiras; see newsletter

Diego Costa was the main casualty of the Atlético-MG at the opening of the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol against Palm trees, this Tuesday (21) in São Paulo. The teams drew goalless at Allianz Parque.

The 9 shirt, who made his debut in the South American tournament, felt muscle pain in his right thigh and had to be replaced in the second half. Soon after the game, the Minas Gerais club updated the player’s situation.

“Striker Diego Costa felt pain in the back of his left thigh. The athlete has already started treatment and will undergo an image exam to find out if there was an injury”, wrote Atlético-MG, in its official Twitter account.

Diego Costa’s absence was also the subject of the Cuca press conference.

“We lost Diego at first. In football a week is a long time, but let’s wait for the medical department to develop to see if we have a very important player,” said the coach.

The second match between Atleticanos and Palmeirenses takes place next Tuesday (28), at Mineirão, when the Libertadores first finalist will decide in 2021.

After a goalless draw away from home, Atlético need to win to advance in normal time. New equality by 0 to 0 takes the decision to penalties, while the other results favor Palmeiras.