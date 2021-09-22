Atltico: Cuca supports Diego Costa’s recovery before decision in Belo Horizonte

Diego Costa felt muscle pain in his left thigh and will undergo exams to find out if there was any injury (Photo: Staff Images/Conmebol) Diego Costa’s muscular injury worries coach Cuca. The player left the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal, against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, with pain in the back of his left thigh. He was replaced and watched the remainder of the 0-0 draw from the bench.

Coach Cuca lamented the possible absence of the player in the return match next Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. The coach hopes that the exams do not indicate any muscle damage to Diego Costa. In this way, he could be an option for the duel that wins a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

“We lost Diego, at first, because we don’t know what happens in a week. A week in football is a long time. Let’s wait for the medical department to develop and see if we recover, because he asks for a very important part for us,” said the coach .

In the eventual absence of the attacker, Cuca can change the form of Atltico playing on the field. One of the changes could be the team’s marking style without the ball, as the coach himself stated in the interview.

“We’ve always played like this (with marked pressure and intensity), we haven’t changed a comma of what we’ve been doing. We can change it to Tuesday,” he added.

If you don’t have Diego Costa for the decisive match, coach Cuca will have three options to choose the striker’s replacement: Keno, Eduardo Vargas and Eduardo Sasha. The three were deployed in the game at Allianz Parque, but all had little offensive participation.

With the goalless draw away from home, Atltico need the victory in Mineiro to return to a final of Copa Libertadores. In case of a new 0 to 0, the decision of the wave will be in penalties. Any other result gives the team from São Paulo the classification.