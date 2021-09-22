Sony has released a new firmware update for its old lady PlayStation 4, however it seems that the new ‘package’ is causing some problems for many users.

After all, while some players are dealing with a slower system, even in-game, others are even getting the console unused. So wait a while, postpone the update for a few days.

Attention! Do not update your PlayStation 4 to version 9.0!

So Sony has very recently released the v9.0 update for the PS4, in order to take advantage of the release of the also new update for its next-gen console, the PS5, which in turn finally brings SSD NVMe M support. 2 PCIe 4.0.

However, unlike the PS5 update, the PS4 update seems to do more harm than good. By the way, the update is even “killing” some consoles. At least this is the report from multiple players on Reddit, both in the base version of the console and in the ‘Pro’ version.

Interestingly, this update doesn’t just ‘kill’ the console, as gamers lucky enough to still have their PS4 alive also report a slower system, and issues in several games.

However, some players managed to hard reset and recover their console. Yes, some, not everyone was that lucky. So choose not to install the latest update, in order to give Sony time to fix the new bugs.

