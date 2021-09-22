Australia has lost a third of its koalas in the last three years

Hit by drought, forest fires and deforestation by property developers, Australia has lost about 30% of its koalas in the past three years, according to data from the Australian Koala Foundation.

According to the foundation, the government needs to do more to protect the species’ habitat.

The independent non-profit group estimated that the koala population had dropped to less than 58,000 this year – it was more than 80,000 in 2018.

The species’ worst decline was in the state of New South Wales, where numbers dropped 41%.

“The declines are quite dramatic,” said Deborah Tabart, president of the Australian Koala Foundation, on Tuesday (21).

There were no uptrends anywhere in Australia. Only one area in the study is estimated to have more than 5,000 koalas – some regions were estimated to have only five or 10.

Tabart said the country needed a koala protection law.

“I just think that action is imperative now. I know it may sound like an endless story of scarcity and destruction, but those numbers are right. And they’re probably worse,” she said.

The decline in New South Wales likely accelerated after huge swaths of forest were devastated by wildfires in late 2019 and early 2020, but some of those areas no longer had koalas.

“What worries us are places like western New South Wales, where the drought of the last ten years has just had this cumulative effect – river systems completely dry for years, red eucalyptus, which are the lifeblood of dead koalas,” she said.

The Australian government asked in June for public comment on a national recovery plan for New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory around Canberra and whether the koala’s endangered species protection status should be raised from “vulnerable” to “in danger”.

Comments on the recovery plan are due on Friday. In addition to the impact of drought and fires, deforestation by property developers and road builders has destroyed the habitat of the iconic marsupial.

“I think everyone understood, we have to change. But if these excavators keep working, I really fear for the koalas,” said Tabart.