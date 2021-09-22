Autopsy reveals that the Yorkshire Ripper died of Covid-19 | World

Peter Sutcliffe, a British serial killer who was better known as the Yorkshire Ripper, died in November 2020 from Covid-19, the coroner responsible for the autopsy said Wednesday.

Sutcliffe was sentenced to life in prison in 1981 for the murder of 13 women in the city of Yorkshire between 1975 and 1980. He was also convicted of the attempted murder of 7 other women.

He died on November 13, 2020 in a hospital, aged 74. At the time, the Ministry of Justice spokesman did not say that Sutcliffe had tested positive for Covid-19.

This Wednesday, Clive Bloxham, medical examiner, finally confirmed that the cause of death was a coronavirus infection.

The doctor testified in the context of the investigation into the death of the ‘serial killer’, a mandatory formality in any case of someone who dies in prison.

The autopsy showed that Sutcliffe had “extremely heavy lungs,” a common effect of coronavirus infection, the coroner explained via videoconference.

The killer also suffered from heart disease and diabetes, two factors that made him especially vulnerable to Covid-19, added Bloxham, who did not consider the death suspicious.

At the start of the pandemic, Peter Sutcliffe, considered a vulnerable prisoner because of his health problems, refused to be isolated as a protective measure, prison director Lee Drummond said.

In November, the offender tested positive for Covid-19 after a first hospitalization for a heart condition.

Former trucker Sutcliffe has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He spent 30 years in a psychiatric hospital before being transferred to a prison.

He managed to evade investigators several times because of police failures, but after being arrested for using a false license plate, he admitted to the crimes in 1981.