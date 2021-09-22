Azevedo brothers participate in the inauguration of McDonald’s in Divinópolis #MequiDiv (images) – DiviNews.com

As announced by Divinews in two articles, this Tuesday morning (21), McDonald’s, after years of “business dating”, finally opened a unit of the world’s fast-food chain in Divinópolis. The first store in the Midwest region of Minas Gerais, #MequiDiv, has a total area of ​​2,860 square meters, including the construction area, drive-thru space and parking. According to information, the cafeteria will generate about 49 jobs. The inauguration of McDonald’s took place around 11 am and was attended by approximately 150 people, with a greater flow later. Among them were state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (CDN), plus his two brothers, mayor Gleidson Azevedo (PSC) and councilor Eduardo Azevedo, also from the PSC, among other mayors. Divinews recorded an interview with the traffic secretary, Lucas Estevam, to understand the impacts of fast food in a place of extreme movement with a large flow of people and vehicles. (Listen below).

(In the image the mayor of Divinópolis bites a Happy snack)



https://divinews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/entrevista-secretario-de-transito.mp3

With: Vinícius Xavier