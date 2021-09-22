Band will launch games channel created by former Loading CEO

The Band is working to launch a Pay TV games channel soon. The project is being led by Thiago Garcia, known for being the CEO and responsible for the development of Loading. Some contents of the future broadcaster should also be included in Rede 21, which is part of the communication group. Sought, Band confirms the study for the new channel, but said that the name of the executive is not valid.

According to the on the small screen, the company’s goal is for the channel to be on the air in the coming months, dialoguing with the public that likes games, which is in great demand. Earlier this year, the Game Brazil Survey showed that 72% of the Brazilian population plays games.

Thus, according to market sources, Grupo Bandeirantes decided to take a risk in this universe and has Thiago Garcia to lead the project. He was the CEO of Loading and was responsible for creating the broadcaster’s first content, which ended up not consolidating in the market and lasted less than six months.

Garcia is very experienced, having also worked at Instituto Ipsos, IBOPE Inteligência and Globo. He was also a Consumer Insights leader, becoming known in the market for being enthusiastic about management models, focusing on people and also on the content that can be offered to the public.

The objective of the Band is to make all the content of the future channel shown on closed TV. But, as it is a games broadcaster, there will be interactivity with social networks and there is still a study that some programs will have space on open TV. Currently, Net 21’s schedule is filled with screenings of productions from the Universal Church. The idea that part of the grid is displayed throughout the six o’clock in the morning, removing the religious attractions from the banner.

Wanted by on the small screen, the press office of Newco PayTV denied Thiago Garcia’s name as head of the project and that he would join Rede 21, and added: “Newco PayTV, programmer responsible for Grupo Bandeirantes’ subscription channels, is considering launching a new channel, studies the gaming segment among other markets”.

Band and its channels

Grupo Bandeirantes has a series of channels on open TV and also by subscription. In addition to the Band, the public of the open network can see Rede 21 and TV Terra Viva, which focus on productions about agribusiness.

There are eight channels on pay TV, which are present in the main operators in the country: Arte 1 (art and culture), AgroMais (news about agribusiness), Terra Viva (Agribusiness) BandNews (news), BandSports (sports), Band Internacional (outdoor market), Sex Privê (erotic) and Smithsonian Channel (culture and history).