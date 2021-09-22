Bank of America resumes Braskem coverage with a buy recommendation and sees a 44% upside potential for the shares

SÃO PAULO – Backed by positive fundamentals, solid cash flow and expectations of resumption of dividend payments, Bank of America resumed coverage of Braskem shares (BRKM5) with a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$84, which implies potential for an increase of the order of 44% compared to the close of Monday (20).

In the assessment of the American bank, the company should benefit from positive petrochemical margins – which, according to analysts, should remain at attractive levels, although below recent peaks.

The economic recovery in Brazil and in international markets, which, according to BofA, should support a strong demand for petrochemical products, as well as a leadership in green polyethylene (PE) are also among the reasons. According to analysts, despite the strong rise in stocks on the stock exchange, the valuation remains favorable.

“These factors should allow Braskem to maintain high levels of profits in the coming years and support a greater appreciation of the shares”, writes BofA, in a report.

In the accumulated result for the year until yesterday, BRKM5 shares were up 147.7% on the Stock Exchange, representing the second best performance on the Ibovespa, only behind Méliuz (CASH3), which had gains of 168%.

According to BofA, the positive evolution of the company’s results should allow Braskem to continue improving its debt profile and financing expansion projects. In addition, a positive cash flow outlook should contribute to the resumption of dividend payments in the first half of 2022.

The analysis team also sees potential for structural improvements that can benefit the valuation of actions.

They mention that the controllers of Braskem, Novonor and Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), indicated that they can reduce their participation in the company. This may include the sale outright to a third party or the sale of the shares via public offering.

“Such a sale may be preceded by a breakdown in ownership structure (conversion of non-voting shares to voting shares), which could be positive for the valutions,” analysts write.

There are also prospects for Braskem’s entry into Asia, which encourages analysts. That’s because Braskem recently announced that its subsidiary Braskem Netherlands has signed a memorandum of understanding with SCG Chemicals, one of Thailand’s largest integrated petrochemical companies.

Together, the companies will analyze the possibility of investing in a new Green PE plant in Thailand, within SCG’s petrochemical industry complex.

“If approved, it would mark the entry of Braskem’s operations in the Asian market, through an expansion of green PE, which could double its current capacity”, writes Bofa.

The bank emphasizes, however, that the final investment decision is expected in 2022 and that the construction of the plant and the start of operations may take two to three years, and should not impact the company before 2025.

“Although we see a positive scenario for upside in stocks going forward, further highs depend on a positive price and margin environment for global petrochemicals in the coming years,” analysts write.

In addition to the possible volatility in the prices and margins of chemical products, other risks for the thesis, according to BofA, fall on the scenario of political uncertainty in Brazil and possible economic changes in the country, which could impact Braskem’s business.

