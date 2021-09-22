Barcelona idol Iniesta bets on Xavi to coach the club: ‘He’s capable’

The atmosphere in Barcelona is going from bad to worse. The 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich, at home, in the debut of the UEFA Champions League and the draw against Granada, this Monday (20) by LaLiga, increased the pressure for the departure of coach Ronald Koeman from the command of the Catalan team.

In an interview with ‘Goal’, this Tuesday (21), the former midfielder of Barça and the club’s idol, Andrés Iniesta spoke about the difficult moment the coolies are going through. For the 37-year-old, former teammate Xavi Hernández would be the ideal name to take over the Catalan team should Koeman lose his job.

If you ask me if I imagine Xavi on the Barça bench, without being misunderstood as you say it has to be now, everyone will agree that I do. Mainly because he is preparing himself and is empowered. He has the confidence to face this challenge.”

At 41, Xavi Hernandéz is currently the coach of Al-Sadd, from Qatar, the club where he retired his boots in May 2019. de Koeman gained strength after the negative results in LaLiga and the Champions.

Barcelona have yet to make official Ronald Koeman’s resignation. However, according to journalist Adrià Soldevila, the departure of the Dutch coach is decided by the direction of the culées. Barça returns to the field next Thursday (23) to face Cádiz through LaLiga. The club is only seventh on the leaderboard.