Basic food basket price in SP consumes almost the entire minimum wage

The population of the State of São Paulo is paying more for the basic basket, a 1.15% increase in food that reaches the worker’s desk. The survey was carried out by the Center for Intelligence and Research of Procon-SP, in partnership with the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

In it, there is an increase in the prices of items in the basic basket, which reached the value of R$ 1,077.01 in August this year. According to the survey, carried out on August 31, the increase in products in the basic basket makes it impossible for the worker to consume all the items. This is because the minimum wage received is R$1,100.00.

These high prices of the basic food basket had already been noticed in recent months. A survey by Procon SP, carried out on July 30 of this year, showed that, in order to buy all the items in the basic basket, the consumer would spend BRL 1,064.79. The last survey on August 31 showed a difference of R$ 12.22.

Data were collected based on the 39 products that are part of the basic basket. In August, 23 items were up and 15 products had a price decrease. Only one remained with the stable value. Also according to the survey, the food group that showed the greatest variation was 1.25%.

The personal care product had a high of 0.49%; cleaning, 0.28%. Check out other items that were high:

Potatoes, with the increase in the kilo of the product of 27.30%;

500 ml multipurpose cleaner, which had an increase of 11.29%;

kilo of whole chilled chicken, which rose 9.98%;

Package of cornstarch biscuit, with 200g, had an increase of 9.84%;

Package of biscuit of water and salt, with 200g, which rose 7.73%.

The products that showed the biggest falls were: kilo of onions, with a reduction of 5.83%; kilo of garlic was -5.04%; the 130/150g filled biscuit package, with a drop of 2.75%; toothpaste, with 90g, had a drop of 2.57%; and the kilo of prime meat (-2.50%). When comparing the value of the basic food basket in August of this year with the month of August 2020, the increase was 21.18%.