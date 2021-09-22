‘Beauty chip’: implant does not have approval, it can change the clitoris and change the voice; see 10 points | live you

Effortless beauty. This is the premise attributed to the use of hormonal implants, popularly called ‘beauty chips’ . Experts heard by g1 explain what hormonal implants are and why not recommend its use for aesthetic purposes.

The use of the device is linked to possible therapeutic effects in the treatment of symptoms of menstruation, menopause, estrogen-dependent diseases (female hormone) or contraception. However, it became popular due to its supposed side effects, which can include increases in muscle mass, libido and physical disposition.

In a note released on September 8 this year (see full below), the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo) stated that there is not enough data to validate the use of the device, whether for aesthetic purposes or not.

“Febrasgo’s Specialized National Climacteric and Contraception Commissions do not recommend manipulated hormonal implants not approved by Anvisa, either for the purpose of performing hormonal therapy for menopause or contraception, due to lack of security data, especially in the long term,” the Federation said.

Until now, the only industrialized hormonal implant approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is the Implanon, trade name of the contraceptive implant composed of etonogestrel.

In this article, experts answer the following questions:

What are hormonal implants? Why was the gestrinone implant created? Is there a medical recommendation for the use of implants? Is the use of hormonal implants prohibited? Why is the implant called a beauty chip? Are there also negative side effects? Where to buy hormonal implants? What is the cost of hormonal implants? In which part of the body is the implant inserted? How long does the implant last in the body?

1. What are hormonal implants?

1. What are hormonal implants?

They are implants for subcutaneous application, that is, under the skin, which release a certain hormone slowly in the body.

There are a variety of implants available on the market. The ‘beauty chip’, in particular, is the name given to the implants of gestrinone, a synthetic progesterone hormone that causes testosterone (male hormone) to increase.

2. Why was the gestrinone implant created?

According to gynecologist Gabriela Pravatta Rezende, the use of gestrinone in oral form is already an old ally of doctors in the treatment of some diseases that are dependent on estrogen, such as endometriosis, fibroids and adenomyosis.

In the body, gestrinone acts as an estrogen inhibitor, limiting its action, while stimulating the production of testosterone – which is why it is used in the treatment of diseases that depend on estrogen.

“We used gestrinone orally, but we ended up leaving gestrinone aside because other medications were being discovered that had a good effect on the control of these diseases and fewer side effects”, says Rezende, who is also a member of the specialized committee in endocrine gynecology of Febrasgo.

“Currently, some professionals use gestrinone in the form of implants for the treatment of endometriosis and also for the use of contraception – although, for the latter, there is no study in the world that validates the hormonal implant as a contraceptive”, completes Rezende.

3. Is there a medical recommendation for the use of implants?

Due to the lack of scientific evidence, the Febrasgo states that there is no medical recommendation for the use of implants, “whether with the purpose of performing menopausal hormone therapy or contraception, due to lack of safety data, especially in the long term”.

“There is no formal indication for gestrinone implant, for any disease. In the past, we used gestrinone orally for some diseases, such as endometriosis, but this has now fallen apart. We do not use it orally or by other means, due to side effects and because we have medications with better tolerability and fewer adverse effects”, explains Rezende.

For the specialist who makes up the specialized commission in endocrine gynecology at Febrasgo, the non-recommendation of implants is associated with a lack of data that accurately informs which absorption and dose of daily hormone release by the implants.

To date, available studies on the use of the implant are limited and questionable. Most were carried out in animals in laboratories and studies in women were only observational, requiring a clinical, randomized and control-group investigation – in which one group of women uses the implant and the other not to be its impacts.

Also, the most recent study was done 13 years ago, in 2008.

4. Is the use of hormonal implants prohibited?

Not, it is just not recommended due to lack of studies and scientific evidence.

5. Why is the implant called a beauty chip?

“The gestrinone implant is not intended to beautify anyone. Popularly, it earned the nickname of ‘beauty chip’ precisely because the effects can be muscle mass gain, increased disposition, increased libido”, explains gynecologist Ana Lúcia Beltrame.

But not all women can experience these so-called positive changes in their bodies. Observational studies revealed that the Esthetic gains of implants are favorable in a specific profile of patients: thin women, practitioners of physical activity and young people.

6. Are there also negative side effects?

6. Are there also negative side effects?

Yes. The use of male hormone is also related to the appearance of reversible (which disappear after the implant is discontinued) and irreversible (which are permanent) side effects not so desired by women.

Between the Reversible side effects are swelling, hair loss, increased acne and increased body hair.

“There is also the risk of the patient acquiring irreversible side effects, such as clitoris enlargement and voice changes. These are rarer effects, but they can happen, especially if the amount of hormone is supraphysiological, that is, a very large amount of hormone”, explains Beltrame.

7. Where to buy hormonal implants?

Gestrinone hormonal implants are purchased from compounding pharmacies. There are no implants for ready sale in conventional pharmacies.

8. What is the cost of hormonal implants?

“Prices vary a lot, but it’s expensive. It’s not cheap,” explains Rezende. The gynecologist does not indicate or insert hormonal implants in her office, but explained that the values ​​of the implants can vary a lot, since patients will have to bear the costs of handling the implant and inserting the device.

9. In which part of the body is the implant inserted?

It is a hormonal implant for subcutaneous use, that is, it is located under the superficial layer of the skin. To do this, doctors make a shallow cut in the skin – usually on the buttocks – and insert the implant, which looks like a cotton swab.

10. How long does the implant last in the body?

There are two types of implants: absorbable ones, which last from four to six months, and non-absorbable ones, which are made of silicone and last, on average, a year. After this period, implants made with silicone need to be replaced.

Positioning of Febrasgo

See below in full Febrasgo’s note:

“Position of the Specialized National Commissions for Contraception and Climacteric Febrasgo on hormonal implants

Febrasgo’s National Specialized Climacteric and Contraceptive Commissions understand that there is not enough data published in the medical literature regarding the efficacy and safety of hormonal implants, often called “chips”, with the most diverse hormonal contents, such as estradiol , testosterone, gestrinone, DHEA among others.

When searching scientific papers in databases, with PubMed as the main one, the number of studies with such types of implants is quite small and generally with a small number of participants. An exception is the commercially available ANVISA-approved industrialized etonogestrel contraceptive implant and the commercially available estradiol implant.

Even considering the existence of a few studies with a larger number of participants who used manipulated implants, the methodology of these studies has limitations and, furthermore, it is not possible to generalize these results to implants available in the Brazilian territory, due to scarcity or lack of published information details of these preparations.

Although gestrinone has an antiovulatory action, there are no studies around the world for regulatory approval of the drug for contraceptive purposes. At the present time, there is no industrialized hormonal implant approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) available in the Brazilian market, with the exception of contraceptive implants composed of etonogestrel.