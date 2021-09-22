Beckham’s curious request for his son’s trainer in the United States

Son of David Beckham, Romeo made his debut last Sunday as a professional player. The 19-year-old, who works as a midfielder at Fort Lauderdale, Inter Miami’s B team, started against Tormenta FC, for the USL League One, a kind of third in the United States.
According to the Portuguese newspaper “A Bola”, on the eve of the boy’s first game, Beckham called his son’s coach to make a curious request.
”I think the first thing David said to me was, “You have to be harder on him than everyone else,” said Phil Neville, a friend of the star and a longtime teammate from the time of the Manchester United.
”There is a lot of pressure and anticipation on his shoulders, but he has his feet firmly on the ground. He knows he has a lot to develop and has all the right attributes (character and determination) to have a great opportunity to succeed in football,” said the coach.
The match ended in a draw 2-2 and Romeo’s team, who played for 79 minutes, could not hold back the two advantages they had during the clash.