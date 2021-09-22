Before and after Rico Melquiades surprises internet users

Digital influencer Rico Melquiades became a topic on the internet recently after having a photo of himself viralized in celebrity instigations. The image shows her before and after, after having made some aesthetic interventions on her face. EM OFF contacted the comedian’s press office, who confirmed the authenticity of the record.

On social networks, Internet users were surprised by the change in Melquiades’ appearance: “Sirrrrr almost falls out of bed now”, wrote an internet user on Instagram. “Last”, declared another. Many users of the social network also made a point of defending the participant of A Fazenda 13 and lamented attacks on the pawn’s appearance:

“I don’t think anyone should say anything, he didn’t have a choice guys! You were already born that way, what are you going to do? Fighting with God? And nobody knows how much he must have suffered because of it, so each one of you keep your opinion to yourself and let the guy live his way”, defended an Internet user on social networks.

“Yellow September and people judging each other by their appearance, the person had no choice, it must hurt him a lot and cause some bad feeling, that must be why he screams so much to look strong,” evaluated another internet user on Instagram. The appearance of Rico Melquiades has also been the subject of the rural reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu.

In a discussion, last Thursday (16), the former Gugu bath, Solange Gomes, called Carlinhos Maia’s friend “ugly to f*ck”, after being called old and rotten in a heated argument live on Record TV. Rico Melquiades came to cry with his colleagues in the reality show when he assumed he had problems with self-esteem. Solange Gomes was also the target of controversy after calling Melquiades and “viado”, in conversation with Tati Quebra Barraco.

The A Fazenda participant’s team even issued a note on Solange Gomes’ official profile apologizing for the term homophobic. “In the heat of emotion, during the discussion, offenses were exchanged between the two participants, where Rico called Solange ‘old cuckold’, ‘crazy’ and ‘rotten’ in a pejorative way, deeply hurting the participant”, began informing the note.

“Upon returning to headquarters, our participant used a word wrongly when referring to the other participant, in an outburst after the episode. We recognize your unfortunate action and as external representatives we hereby come through this communiqué to apologize to all who were offended”.

“Such an attitude is not common in Solange’s daily life, knowing her nature and integrity, we will maintain the conviction that our participant will reverse this episode and show them that she is indeed worthy of showing her ONLY face, of a warrior and persevering woman , to win this award”, concluded the team of Solange Gomes.