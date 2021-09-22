Blizzard Legal Director leaves the company in the midst of harassment lawsuits

Claire Hart is the sixth employee to leave the company in the last two months

Claire Hart, Blizzard Legal Director, warned on Monday (20), in a publication on LinkedIn, which fulfilled his last day at the company last week, more specifically on Friday (17).

The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the entire Activision Blizzard business.

Although he did not explain the reason for leaving the company, Hart highlighted a series of “unexpected twists” in the last three years. You can assign this comment to reports from harassment, abuse and discrimination that Activision Blizzard has been facing.

In addition, the departure of the Legal Director is part of a sequence of several employees leaving the company. O president of blizzard, J. Allen Brack, and the head of human resources global, Jesse Meschuk, came out in early August, for example.

Also in August, Luis Barriga, (director of Diablo 4), as well as Jesse McCree and Jonathan LeCraft (respectively the head of design and one of the World of Warcraft designers), also left Blizzard.

Currently, Activision Blizzard is being investigated by Equal Employment Opportunity Commission — which monitors discrimination of any kind within companies — and by Securities and Exchange Commission — which seeks to maintain “maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets”.

In addition, the company is also undergoing lawsuits from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for “allowing a culture of harassment”.



Blizzard also faces legal action of the investors themselves under the justification of “not accurately disclosing the knowledge of these problems of harassment and discrimination”, and finally the CODE-CWA for “unfair work practices involving employee intimidation”.

O Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, stated on Tuesday that “there is absolutely no place in our company for discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment of any kind.”

