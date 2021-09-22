Bolsonaro tries to reduce international pressure with vaccine donation – 09/21/2021

In an effort to regain international credibility, President Jair Bolsonaro may use his speech at the UN General Assembly (United Nations) on Tuesday to announce the donation of vaccines against covid-19. The main destination must be Latin America.

Cornered and weakened on the world stage, Bolsonaro tries to remake alliances and signal that he wants to be a protagonist in controlling the pandemic. The doses, therefore, would be a kind of ticket to reduce international pressure and try to sit at the table of governments that are beginning to shape the post-pandemic world.

But, without having been vaccinated and representing denial, the Brazilian president suffers from a profound lack of credibility abroad and is viewed with suspicion.

This week, in New York, Bolsonaro is still participating in the summit called by US President Joe Biden to close a deal in the hope of controlling the pandemic by mid-2022. The goal is that, by September of next year, each country will be able to vaccinate 70% of their respective population.

By the end of September 2021, the WHO (World Health Organization) target was to reach 10% of each country. But, given the concentration of vaccines in the hands of few governments, the goal should not be achieved.

With the donations, Brazil is trying to follow the same path as China, India, France or the USA, which used the vaccines to carry out diplomacy, expand their regional influence and strengthen alliances.

For the WHO, Brazil is one of the big bets in the search for a greater distribution of vaccines in Latin America. When Marcelo Queiroga took over the Ministry of Health, he heard from Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, an appeal for Brazil to assume its “historic role” of leadership in the health area.

The donation comes at a time of unprecedented pressure on the Brazilian government. At the UN, more than 30 complaints were filed by the institution’s rapporteurs against Bolsonaro’s administration on issues such as racism, police violence, health, attacks against activists and the dismantling of the human rights system.

Bolsonaro is still the target of accusations in the International Criminal Court for his management of the pandemic, while UN rapporteurs officially proposed the creation of an international commission of inquiry against the president.

Possible instruments

Among the ways to make the donation, the government is studying the possibility of giving up part of the immunizing agents of the Covax Facility, the WHO mechanism for distributing doses. A final decision, however, has not yet been made.

The column found that, in recent weeks, members of the government held consultations with the Pan American Health Organization, indicating their willingness to donate doses to Latin America. The meetings aimed to find out about the regional situation and the distribution of doses for each of the countries on the continent.

Internally, one of the ideas under consideration would be to give up a portion of the doses that Brazil is still waiting to receive from Covax. The government ordered 43 million from the international mechanism. But it has only received 14 million so far. The rest could be, in part, the target of an agreement.

Brazil gives up the doses it hasn’t even received yet and, at the same time, gets credit in the region for showing generosity.

The country has already applied more than 200 million doses, and complete vaccination with two doses is a reality for 37% of the population. The government’s consideration, therefore, is that the contracts signed today and the production of Fiocruz and Instituto Butantan are solid. The nearly 30 million Covax vaccines yet to arrive could therefore be traded.

While more than 201 million doses have already been applied in Brazil, Covax only managed to send 285 million doses to 141 countries around the world, far from its goal of 2 billion immunizing agents by December.

One of the ways would be through the production and distribution of vaccines to neighboring countries. A month ago, while visiting Geneva, the minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, revealed that he still believes that, by the end of 2022, Brazil can start exporting vaccines produced in the country, mainly to Latin American countries. According to him, 15 lines of research were launched and some of them will begin to enter the clinical trials phase.