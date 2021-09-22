Bolsonaro’s ex-wife scoffs at Covid’s CPI on social media

Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, former wife of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), posted a story on Instagram mocking Covid’s CPI, which investigates irregularities in the federal government’s conduct of the pandemic.

In the publication, Ana wrote: “Did they call me to Lula’s CPI??”, mentioning her summons by the collegiate. Cristina’s publication follows the example of her son with the Chief Executive, Jair Renan, who last Monday (20) provoked the CPI by placing a photo of guns in the story and writing “Aloooo CPI kkkkk”.

Last week, Ana Cristina was summoned by Covid’s CPI. The commission’s members look at her and the presidential clan’s relations with the lobbyist Marconny Faria, responsible for brokering the business of Necessidade Medication, investigated by the collegiate.

Siqueira is singled out as one of the organizers of the split scheme in the offices of the president’s oldest sons: Flávio, at the time state deputy in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), and Carlos, councilor for Rio.

Bolsonaro’s ex-wife is still suspected of having committed influence peddling by using her proximity to the former secretary general of the Presidency and the current minister of the Federal Court of Accounts, Jorge Oliveira, to point out nominations for public positions that would be indicated by Marconny.

Even with the summons, Ana Cristina should not testify to the commission because there is no consensus among the senators. Some lawmakers believe that their testimony could fall outside the scope of the CPI.

