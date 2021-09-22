Bomb! Nego do Borel team wants a singer out of A Fazenda

The latest events in Record’s A Fazenda 13 may result in a decision that will surprise many people. Sources from the column LeoDias guarantee that Nego do Borel’s team is determined to ask the station to release the singer from confinement. The last straw would be the episode of the condom found by MC Gui in the bay, at dawn this Tuesday (21/9).

The funkeiro decided to search under the mattresses in the stall to try to find a spider and came across a black plastic bag. “It’s a condom. It’s closed”, he said to the countryman Tiago Piquilo. Model Dayane Mello and former Miss Bumbum Liziane Gutierrez witnessed the scene.

Afterwards, MC Gui told about the discovery to the farmer, Gui Araujo, and to Dynho Alves and Mussunzinho, who were in the tree house. “Hey, I removed the mattress there and there was a condom under the mattress closed. He had. It’s there,” he said.

MC Gui’s discovery reverberated on the web. A lot of people believe that the condom belongs to Nego Borel, since he was making a move on Dayane, when the singer and model were still in Baia, along with four other pedestrians, in the first round of the “punishment”.

Nego do Borel tried to kiss and caress Dayane Mello after A Fazenda 13 party. MC Gui and Nego do Borel don't peck. Nego do Borel destabilized in A Fazenda 13. Nego do Borel Staff denies column source information.

Also according to the column’s source, Nego do Borel’s entry into the rural reality show was not approved by the artist’s team. Even against everyone, the singer decided to participate in the program. Given all the controversies in which the funkeiro has been involved, in just one week of the reality show on air, Nego’s team would have decided that he needs to be released by the direction of A Fazenda as soon as possible and leave the dispute for the R award $1.5 million. The station’s decision has not yet been made.

When contacted, Nego do Borel’s advisors denied the information. In Stories, the artist’s team said: “No one from the singer’s team asked the production for him to leave. Everything related to the singer will always be discussed here”, says the publication.