“Boosted” fixed income? Experts say the timing is “opportune”, but only for those prepared for volatility

SAO PAULO – With no prospect of a respite from inflation or an improvement in government accounts, at least in the short term, the market has been predicting successive increases in the basic interest rate – the Selic – and cutting projections for the growth of the Brazilian economy.

Although it may erode part of the gains from investments not linked to price indices, the higher-than-expected advance of inflation and the Selic once again left some fixed income investments attractive. And more: for analysts heard by InfoMoney, the recent sharp rise in interest rates opened space for more sophisticated strategies, such as the purchase of government bonds or papers issued by companies linked to inflation, with the objective of selling them before maturity in order to obtain “charged” gains.

The logic is as follows: whoever invests in fixed-income securities and holds them until the maturity date takes the promised interest rate at the time of purchase. If, however, you sell the bonds midway, you will need to trade them at market price – which may be higher or lower than the amount disbursed at the time of investment. Therefore, when making an advance sale, the investor can either make a profit or end up having a loss.

See Also: It’s time to prepare to invest in 2022. See how

In practice, the interest rate offered by a fixed income security has an inverse relationship with its trading value in the market. When rates rise, as has been the case throughout this year, their price tends to fall. That’s why the price of a security like the IPCA+ Treasury, maturing in 2045, for example, has devalued more than 20% since January until this Tuesday (21).

But the opposite is also true. An investor who bought a fixed-income security at a higher rate in the past may have the chance to sell it in the future for a higher price and obtain capital gains, if the rates offered by that security at the time of sale are lower . The price of the same Treasury IPCA+ 2045, for example, appreciated 58% throughout 2019, when interest rates were on a downward trend.

It is with an eye on this type of movement that experts are now aware of. Rodrigo Marcatti, founding partner of Veedha Investimentos, points out that interest rates increased a lot, both in short-term and longer-dated bonds. So, if the scenario improves a little and rates on longer bonds return to the levels of four months ago, the investor would possibly be able to sell them with gains of 20% to 30%, depending on the stock.

The strategy, however, is not aimed at all investors. Experts point out that for those who are more used to volatility, the time is ripe to buy short-term and medium-term government bonds, maturing until 2035, and long-term bonds, between 2045 and 2055, with a focus on early sale.

Read more:

• From ETFs to FIDCs, experts point out the best funds to capture opportunities in fixed income amid rising rates

“For more conservative investors, the suggestion is to prefer shorter terms, maturing until 2026, as they are not used to strong volatility”, says Flavio Byron, from Guelt Investimentos. “As for people with a more moderate profile, the recommendation is to prefer intermediate terms, such as 2030 and 2035. Those with a more aggressive profile can opt for investments with a longer term horizon, starting in 2040, for example”, he suggests.

Opportunities are not restricted to government bonds. According to specialists, there are also interesting options between private and income tax-exempt bonds, such as incentivized debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) and Agribusiness (CRAs). Investors, however, need to pay more attention, because these papers have less liquidity than government bonds, which can make trading more difficult before maturity.

What causes interest stress?

Concerns about the approach of an electoral scenario increasingly centered on two candidates for the presidency of the Republic, allied to inflationary pressures that should continue until next year, discussions around precatories and delays in important reforms have a direct effect on the market interest rate.

In times of greater uncertainty in the local or international economy, given the risks, investors start to demand higher remuneration to lend money to the government or to companies. A clear example of this can be seen in the rise in rates on some government bonds.

According to information from the Tesouro Direto website, on July 20 this year, for example, the Treasury IPCA+ with maturity in 2055 and payment of semiannual interest offered a real return of 4.27%. A month later, on August 19, the same paper paid real interest of 5.00%.

Favorable scenario for fixed income

Marcatti, from Veedha Investimentos, believes that the short-term scenario should still be one of persistently high inflation and advancing interest rates. “If the government moves on this side of accelerating spending and aid to ensure higher popularity in the coming months and year, we may have a scenario of more pressured inflation. This will force the BC to ‘increase the leg’, the cycle of high interest rates”, he highlights.

The recommendation, says Marcatti, is that the strategy of early sale of fixed income securities be prioritized by investors accustomed to strong fluctuations and longer investment horizons. “It’s a more speculative move. The investor must carry the bond until there is an exit. One hour, the rate closes [cai]. Inflation retreats, rates converge and the person sells”.

The reason, he said, is that long-term bonds are under severe pressure because of the fiscal issue and political noise. “Even if inflation continues higher, if the government commits to the ceiling, the budget and resolves the issue of precatories, we would already have a reduction in the country risk and longer interest rates tend to close faster”.

After this period of greater monetary tightening, however, the trend is for inflation to be controlled and interest rates to slow down again so as not to harm economic activity, says Marcatti. “As usual, inflation comes and the Central Bank raises interest rates. The effects appear in the economy, inflation slows down and a neutral interest is sought, an equilibrium in which inflation is not generated”.

Read more:

• Debenture offerings grow and enter recommendations for investors; it is worth it?

Although the Selic increase is also positive for assets linked to the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI), the preference is for inflation-linked securities.

The reason, according to Mateus Caldasso, head of fixed income at Alta Vista Investimentos, is that interest rates should rise, but they should not remain at a very high level, as economic activity is slow and unemployment high. Therefore, the allocation to inflation-linked securities is a way to protect against the loss of purchasing power and to obtain real gains.

The situation is not new. Marcatti explains that this is not the first time he has invested in inflation-linked bonds with a focus on taking a tactical stance. “In April 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, when everyone was bailing out, interest rates rose a lot and we increased the allocation in NTN-Bs [Tesouro IPCA+]. When it arrived in July, we left the position because there was a fall that we found interesting”, he highlights.

How to begin?

Investing in fixed income with a focus on advance sales requires attention, as price fluctuations can be significant. “This type of investment is highly volatile. If we take the curve of the last years of an NTN-B [Tesouro IPCA +] long and comparing it with the stock exchange chart, it is possible to see that the fluctuations are very similar”, highlights Byron, from Guelt Investimentos.

Although volatility is a characteristic of this type of market, the Guelt partner argues that the advantage of acquiring inflation-linked bonds is that, if the market does not improve, the bond would already have an interesting return if it were at something like 5% to year plus the IPCA variation, even without making an advance sale.

As the strategy is more aggressive, the specialists’ recommendation is for the investor to be willing to carry out “speculative” movements in the market, buying more shares little by little.

“The best thing is to fractionate the entrance. It’s very difficult to get the timing [a melhor hora]. It is possible to buy over two or three weeks, unless there is a day with a lot of stress, which is worth entering with more force”, says Byron.

Opportunities in Private Fixed Income

Even though the government bond market has a greater volume of negotiations, which facilitates early sale, some also see good opportunities to acquire private credit securities, indexed to inflation and tax-exempt, such as incentivized debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) and Agribusiness (CRAs).

The strategy would be the same: sell them in advance in an attempt to obtain capital gains. The reason is that the rise in rates was also felt in the private credit market.

A survey of the rates offered by some private bonds offered on the XP platform this Monday (20), for example, showed that there were CRAs and CRIs, with AAA risk rating, offering real rates from 4.9% per year .

Among the options were Minerva’s CRAs, rated AAA, maturing in 2031 and a real rate of 4.95% per annum. Another option was MRV’s CRI, maturing in the same year and with a real return of 4.9%, also rated AAA.

Just as a basis for comparison, in April of this year, it was possible to find CRAs from Minerva, maturing in 2025, offering real interest of 2.8% per year. Or a JBS CRA maturing in 2030 at a rate of 4% per annum.

When looking at these bonds, the Guelt partner says that he prefers those that pay IPCA plus 4% a year, with maturity until 2035 and AAA risk rating – the best in the market. “Most clients have a moderate profile and we prefer intermediate terms. Today, there are papers from Eletrobras, Petrobras and JBS that we like. The primary market has launched good options”.

Samuel Cunha, from H3 Invest, states that his preference is for bonds maturing between 2026 and 2030, in which it is possible to find more attractive rates compared to government bonds. In longer terms, according to him, it is preferable for investors to opt for bonds issued by the government, because the remuneration is more interesting.

What are the risks?

The movement of acquiring bonds at a higher rate and disposing of them in the short or medium term is premised on an improvement in political and fiscal risk.

Samuel Cunha, from H3 Invest, highlights that the market needs to see progress in the communication of powers, in the advancement of reforms desired by financial agents, such as the administrative one, in addition to a solution to the problem of precatório. It is under these conditions that rates can stay at lower levels, providing capital gain on early sale.

If there is more turmoil and no progress in reforms, according to Cunha, the early sale strategy may not be successful and investors may be harmed. If you need to leave and the rates have gone up even more, it’s possible that you’ll end up losing money.

Specifically about private credit securities, although opportunities exist, investors need to be aware that debentures, CRIs and CRAs are not guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC).

Therefore, it is necessary to look very carefully at the quality of credit offered by the issuer. The ideal, according to experts, is to look for companies with good credit ratings, preferably between AAA and A+.

Byron also ponders that the private market does not have the same liquidity as that of government bonds and that investors need to be aware if they need to leave ahead of time. “The risk of private credit is having to get out in the eye of the hurricane. If you need to sell in the Treasury, investors find it easy to find a buyer. However, in the private credit market, it is not always possible”, he highlights.

Discover XP’s action plan for you to transform the challenges of 2022 into investment opportunities.

Related