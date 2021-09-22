Botafogo opens ‘two rounds’ of advantage for the 5th place in the Serie B of Brasileirão

With ten wins in the last 12 games, the Botafogo will finally create an advantage in the G4 of the Series B of Brasileirão. The team led by Enderson Moreira opened “two rounds” of fat for the Guarani, first club out of the qualifying zone for the next Serie A.

Botafogo, in 3rd place, with 44 points, while Bugre comes with 38. With a six-point advantage, Alvinegro has three more victories – the main tie-breaker in the competition – in relation to the team from Campinas. Alvinegro has 13 wins, while Alviverde won ten times.

In other words, even if Botafogo lost the next two matches and Guarani had 100% success in the period, Alvinegro would not leave the G4. The teams, in this hypothetical context, would be tied on points, but Glorioso would still have one more victory than the rival.

The only club with 100% success in the second round, Alvinegro, little by little, is consolidating in the front squad of Serie B. Despite the good phase, coach Enderson Moreira insists that the team needs to keep its feet on the ground .

Botafogo returns to the field next Thursday to face the CSA, at Estádio Rei Pelé, at 7:30 pm, for the 25th round.