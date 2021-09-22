Bovespa rises more than 2% on relief by China and ahead of Fed and Copom | Economy

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, operates at a high this Wednesday (22), as fears with a possible crisis in the real estate sector in China and before the Federal Reserve’s interest decisions subsided (Fed, the US central bank) and the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

At 12:47 pm, the Ibovespa rose 2.25%, to 112,773 points. See more quotes.

Among the biggest highs of the day, Vale jumped more than 5% and Usiminas was up almost 9%, driven by the high price of iron ore.

On Tuesday, the Stock Exchange closed up 1.29%, at 110,249 points, after five consecutive negative sessions. With the result, it began to accumulate a drop of 7.18% in the partial month and 7.37% in the year.

The dollar operates with small variations.

Chinese giant Evergrande announces small deal to give market relief soon

BC should raise interest rates on Wednesday to 6.25% per year, the highest level in two years

OECD projection projects Brazil as one of the countries with the highest inflation in 2021

Overseas, major stocks were up, as fears about Chinese real estate giant Evergrand eased after the developer negotiated a small deal with lenders, allaying fears of imminent default that could trigger global financial chaos.

“The payment of installments of debts, which fall due tomorrow, will be honored by a subsidiary and properties continue to be offered at a discount to creditors who accept the exchange of debt for these assets. The expectation is that the Chinese government will interfere in the company, with possible nationalization “, evaluated the team at Mirae Asset.

As a result, commodity prices reacted, such as iron ore, taking with them shares of Brazilian companies linked to the sector. At the port of Qingdao, the commodity had a 16.84% jump, to US$ 108.70.

Markets are now focused on the Fed’s monetary policy decision at 3:00 pm (Eastern time). The bank may unveil plans to begin scaling back its coronavirus-related stimulus measures.

In Brazil, the Central Bank of Brazil announces, as of 6:30 pm, the new interest rate. The expectation of most market analysts is that the Selic should be raised by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, continuing the cycle of monetary tightening.

The projection of economists is that the Selic rate will continue advancing in the coming months to contain inflation, and that it will reach 8.25% per year at the end of 2021.