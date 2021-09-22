Bowel cancer: signs and symptoms that may suggest the disease

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal or colon cancer, involves tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon and in the rectum (the end of the intestine, just before the anus) and anus.

The main risk factors for bowel cancer are:

– Age 50 years or more, in these cases only 30% are related to a family history of colorectal cancer;

– Overweight;

– Diet poor in fruits, vegetables and other foods that contain fiber and excessive consumption of processed products such as sausage, sausage, ham, bacon, among others. Excessive intake of red meat also increases risks;

– Family history of bowel cancer and ovarian, uterine or breast cancers;

– Smoking;

– Consumption of alcoholic beverages;

– Inflammatory bowel diseases (chronic ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease);

– Occupational exposure to ionizing radiation, such as X and gamma rays.

Signs and Symptoms of Bowel Cancer: Learn to Identify

In the early stage, bowel cancer usually has no symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, the signs most often associated with the disease are:

– Presence of blood in the stool;

– Changes in bowel habits (diarrhea and constipation, which can be alternated);

– abdominal pain or discomfort;

– Weakness and anemia;

– Weight loss without apparent cause;

– Change in the shape of the stools (very thin and long stools);

– Presence of an abdominal mass.

Diagnosis and Prevention

Early diagnosis of bowel cancer can be done through tests such as colonoscopy, which should be performed after the age of 50, regardless of symptoms or family history, every five or ten years, or less. according to the result of the initial examination and from the clinical analysis performed by the physician.

The doctor may also order a fecal occult blood test. This test, if performed annually, reduces the risk of mortality by 16% to 30% after a period of ten years. If the result is positive, the patient is referred for colonoscopy

Bowel Cancer Treatment

It is possible to treat and cure bowel cancer, especially when it is detected early. In stage one, when the tumor is very early, the cure rate can range from 96% to 100%. At an intermediate stage (two), this rate drops to 80%. In stage three, the odds drop to 60%. In stage four, when there is metastasis (cancer spreads to other organs), the chance of cure is less than 15%.

Surgery is the initial treatment. In it, part of the intestine affected by the disease, as well as the lymph nodes present inside the abdomen, are removed.

Treatment may also include radiotherapy sessions associated or not with chemotherapy, to reduce the possibility of tumor recurrence (return).

Treatment depends mainly on the size, location and extent of the tumor.

Maintaining adequate weight, exercising, eating healthy, not smoking and not being exposed to smoking are the best ways to avoid the disease.

Bowel cancer is a silent cancer and can last for decades without the patient noticing any signs. When it is discovered, it may be at a very advanced stage. That is why it is important to always be under medical supervision and seek a specialist doctor in the presence of any symptoms.

