Brazil faces Japan for the round of 16 of the Futsal World Cup

This Monday, the Brazilian futsal team met its next FIFA World Cup opponent. The match for the round of 16 against Japan takes place this Thursday, at 2 pm (GMT). The location will be Kaunas, Lithuania.

“It’s a team that proposes the game, different from the opponents we’ve faced so far. It’s a team that scores individually throughout the court, very active, that finishes a lot. It has a very good transition”, analyzed Paulinho Cardoso, assistant coach of the national team .

Brazil had a very strong performance in the three matches played so far. In the games against Vietnam, Czech Republic and Panama, the team led by Marquinhos Xavier scored 18 goals and conceded just two.

Japan, on the other hand, qualified as one of the best third placed in the group stage, with one victory and two defeats.

“The team from Japan is very organized, with two very strong pivots. With a very good movement in attack, with good finishers. It is a well-structured team that has evolved a lot in futsal, I see a team that will give us a lot of work in these rounds of 16 of final”, declared Fred Antunes, goalkeeper coach of the Brazilian team.

