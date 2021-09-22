Brexit threatens to leave the British without the traditional pint of beer in the pub – International

LONDON – Brewers, soft drinks and other carbonated drinks have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide in reserve to build stocks, warns the Soda Soft Drinks Association. United Kingdom this Monday, 20, adding that 340,000 jobs in the industry may be affected by the ongoing lack of gas in the country. Carbon dioxide is used in hundreds of products to add bubbles and extend their shelf life.

It’s another important item the UK must fight for amid a shortage of products that is leaving shelves empty and increasing inflation in the country, in large part due to supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic – which has exacerbated the problems spurred by the UK’s withdrawal from European Union.

Fuel prices have shot up about 250% this year – in part due to the global economic turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in demand. On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency asked Russia to increase its gas exports to Europe, saying Moscow was sending fewer supplies to other countries than before the pandemic.

The gas crisis has put pressure on fertilizer factories, which need fuel to function. Carbon dioxide is a by-product of fertilizer production.

A major US wholesale gas supplier has cut its supply to two large British fertilizer plants, which have been forced to close. The impact of cutting carbon dioxide supplies extends beyond beverages – it is also used to pack food and stun animals before they are slaughtered.

Even before the shortage, certain food and beverage items were already limited due to supply chain problems triggered by the Brexit and exacerbated by the most recent global health crisis. The lack of truck drivers to deliver the goods has been an important factor.

The trucking industry estimates the UK has a shortage of over 100,000 drivers. The British logistics industry said Brexit – and the pandemic – had driven many European truckers to leave the country. Others left the industry claiming low wages and strenuous hours.

Restrictions caused by coronavirus blockages and self-isolation rules also forced many truck drivers to take days off, which led to delays in delivery and production. Driving tests for new or future drivers were also cancelled.

With the approach of Christmas, supermarkets warned that the situation could worsen as people move to stock up on products.

Fears of a national beer shortage surfaced earlier this month when some pubs reported they were running out of gallons of Carling and Coors. the british tabloid the sun he dubbed the crisis “LAGER-GEDDON”, a mixture of Armageddon and Lagger, a type of beer, while some pubs encouraged customers to try new drinks during the crisis.

“We’re facing some supply issues,” said a spokesman for pub chain Wetherspoons, as experts blamed the shortage of the UK’s beloved pint liters to a shortage of truckers, which resulted in inconsistencies in delivery and Brexit, which stimulated trade barriers.

The UK’s problems with pints arose shortly after the McDonalds stated in August that milkshakes and some bottled beverages had dug up at 1,250 outlets.

“Like most retailers, we are currently facing some supply chain issues, affecting the availability of a small number of products,” the network said in a statement, confirming that the items were “temporarily unavailable in restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales. ”

When 700 KFC branches ran out of chicken and closed their doors in February 2018, some Britons were so upset they called the police, prompting East London police officers to issue a scathing statement on Twitter. “It’s not a police matter if your favorite restaurant isn’t serving the menu you want,” police wrote. The network attributed the delays at the time to delivery and operational issues.

Those aware of the chicken crisis noted that, once again this summer, meat supplies were running out at popular Portuguese restaurant Nando’s – which has closed 50 of its branches due to chicken shortages attributed to low staffing and problems with staff. delivery.

And the problems could get worse as other products fall short: a spokesman for the British Meat Processors Association said on Monday that the carbon dioxide shortage will particularly affect pork and chicken, which are heavily dependent on CO2.

“Meat prices are likely to go up and there will be shortages if we can’t deliver CO2 very, very quickly,” the group said.

Fears about lack of access to savory snacks echoed through Lion Tavern’s pub. Liverpool, who warned that their traditional British pork pies could be removed from the menu after a leading family food company halted deliveries, the BBC reported. The pub’s owner, Dave Hardman, said patrons who love pies would be “destroyed.”

Wrights Food Group, which halted deliveries, said it was trying “not to drown in unprecedented times.” Commercial Director Helen Bowyer cited Brexit’s stricter migration rules and shortage of workers to explain the company’s decision to withdraw some products from circulation.