Bruna Carvalho recalls abusive relationship and charges friends

Bruna Carvalho, former actress of “Chiquititas” (SBT), made a public demand to her friends who are still close to her ex-boyfriend, who, according to the actress, attacked her.

“You don’t touch each other, goddamn it. Apart from the close friends who contradict each other, who don’t give support or who never took a stand to help me. So, guys, aren’t you going to stop following the kid?” the 21-year-old artist in an Instagram Story.

Story by Bruna Carvalho Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“I spent years afraid to speak and then when I speak, the people I know play dumb,” he continued.

“I don’t want anyone to hate anyone, but you need to continue? Do you need to become friends? It can’t just be education (which he never had with me. Not even his family, who knew about the first aggression and didn’t do anything)”, concluded Bruna.

The actress first spoke about the abusive relationship in August 2019. At the time, she used the hashtag “My Abusive Ex” to comment on the matter.

It took away my self-esteem, my security, my happiness for many months, my clothes even when I didn’t want to get laid. And when you are left alone, without all that and full of trauma, having strength and making it a learning experience is entirely your merit. wrote in an Instagram post

In a video for Dora Figueiredo’s channel, she reported that she was still a victim of domestic violence.

“I had two episodes of physical violence. Only when he hit me for the second time did I understand that it was an abusive relationship (…) One of the attacks was full of his friends in the car and he spat in my face. the only person who said anything was [o motorista do] Uber, who said he would go to the police station,” reported Bruna.