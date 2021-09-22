Bruna Marquezine shows details of her sister Luana’s birthday celebration

Bruna Marquezine’s sister celebrated her birthday with her family in Paris

Bruna Marquezine (26) used social media to show the details of her younger sister’s birthday celebration, Luana, who completed another year of life last Sunday, 19.

To celebrate the special date, the actress took the family to Paris, the city her sister is in love with, and also made a point of preparing a cake for the young woman, decorating it with strawberries and chocolates.

In the Instagram feed Marquezine declared himself for Luana. “Paris, September 19, 2021. I celebrate you every day, sister. Happy life, Luana Banana. Thank you so much @plaza_athenee and Chef @jeanimbert for raising the bar for Moon celebrations. We’ll remember this day forever. PS I’m adding patisserie chef to my resume”, wrote the artist.

Bruna Marquezine also spoke about the trip on Instagram Stories. “This time, it’s been very special because I’m not here alone, I’m with my family. We came to celebrate the birthday of my sister, Luana, who is in love with Paris, just like me. She had only come once, and with the school, so this is her first official trip to Paris. I’m really happy to bring my family here, it’s my parents’ first time.” she celebrated.

The actress also gave details of the cake she made for her sister. “Today I lived an experience that I had not had yet. I’ll even put in my resume that now I bake cakes too, guys. I invaded the hotel kitchen to bake a cake for my sister. To decorate a cake. that would be abuse. It’s beautiful. In my defense, it melted a little. Look at the handwriting of a child who is learning to write. It’s very difficult to write on this here, it’s chocolate. Like a good sister, I know she likes strawberries, I put it on strawberries, chocolates, crunchy things and everything in front of me. She is pure joy.”, completed.

Check out Bruna Marquezine's publication about her sister's birthday:





