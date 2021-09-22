Bulletin: Alagoas registers four more deaths and 29 new cases of Cobid-19

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Tuesday (21/9), confirms 29 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,702 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 390 are in isolation. Another 230,903 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 5690 cases under epidemiological investigation. Four deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. As a result, Alagoas has 6,177 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. In relation to the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,177 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,169 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,411 were male and 2,758 female. There were 2,690 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,479 lived in the interior of the state, according to the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (Cievs) , from Sesau.

To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Tuesday’s bulletin (21/9), four more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with one victim in the capital of Alagoas and three in the interior of the state. Maceió’s victim was a 49-year-old man who had depression, was immunosuppressed and died at the Dr. Helvio Auto School Hospital (HEHA) in Maceió.

Regarding the three victims who resided in the interior of the state, it was an 81-year-old man and two women aged 54 and 62 years. The 81-year-old man lived in Pilar, had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Carvalho Beltrão, in Coruripe; the 54-year-old woman lived in Penedo, was obese and died at Santa Casa, in Penedo; and the 62-year-old woman, who lived in Girau do Ponciano, was hypertensive and died at Hospital Chama, in Arapiraca.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 99 were occupied until 4 pm on Monday (20/9), which corresponds to 18% of the total. Currently, 48 patients are in ICU beds, one occupying an Intermediate bed and 50 ward beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/