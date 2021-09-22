Bulletin points out 152 new cases of Covid in Ribeirão Preto, SP, and four deaths | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The bulletin of the Municipal Health Department this Tuesday (21) registered 152 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths in Ribeirão Preto (SP). According to the balance, there are 109,312 residents already infected and 2,914 dead since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new dead patients are two men, aged 47 and 81, and two women, aged 89 and 90. All with comorbidities.

The deaths occurred between the 14th and 19th of September. The victims were being treated in public hospitals in the city.

The bulletin released on Tuesday pointed to 476 suspicions of the disease ruled out by tests. In all, there are 134,402 negative tests.

Evolution of Covid-19 in Ribeirão Preto Data from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall Source: Municipal Health Department

At 5:22 pm on Tuesday, the platform leiscovid.org, which monitors the situation of beds in public and private hospitals in the city, indicated the occupation of 32.88% in 146 intensive care beds, with 48 hospitalized.

In the wards, the overall occupancy rate was 47.01%, with 55 patients in the 117 beds available.

Situation of ICUs in the city of Ribeirão Preto Availability of beds and number of hospitalized per day Source: Municipal Health Department

Total cases: 109,312 (+152)

109,312 (+152) Cases confirmed in 2021: 67,332

67,332 Total deaths: 2,914 (+4)

2,914 (+4) Deaths recorded in 2021: 1,870

1,870 Total discarded suspicions: 134,402 (+476)

134,402 (+476) Suspicions ruled out in 2021: 80,439

