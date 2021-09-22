‘Bullshit from the universe, we deviate’

Since her debut as a singer, Hagda Kerolayne has been the target of constant criticism. The first single, for example, was accused of copying former sister-in-law Luísa Sonza. The artist responded to the haters and has been trying not to be shaken. And he also counts, at home, with the support of those who already live in the sights of complaints, brother Whindersson Nunes.

“Don’t mind, kitten, if they’re talking bad things. I’ve also read and read a lot of things every day. These are things to make us lose focus. Nothing more. Whindersson wrote to her sister in the message she shared on Instagram.

On EXTRA, Hagda rebutted the accusations of plagiarism:

“The two songs have nothing to do with each other.” The melody is not the same, the rhythm, the lyrics… People want to criticize in some way. I’m letting it go. The more they talk, the more engagement for me — reflects the woman from Piauí: — Everyone has had an ex who was very bad in our life and only after he passes we realize that it was better that way, right? I’ve been through this a lot and the internet doesn’t know. And several former relationships sent me a message because they felt identified, and maybe offended, with an excerpt of the lyrics (laughs). I have contact with several, but there are some that we thank for leaving our life. That’s why I say that music is the answer for these exes, not for Luísa.

feat with brother

Whindersson Nunes’ support for his sister began behind the scenes, with him, as well as the rest of the family, encouraging his youngest, who has a law degree, to follow her dream of singing. In front of the microphones, the absence is temporary, as a single from the brothers is scheduled for next month.

— I already have several songs ready and a nice one that I’m going to record with Whind. My brother is with me in everything I do and encourages me.

And the help must stop even on the emotional and professional side. No money from him financing jobs.

“We talk about it a lot. I want to build my career, buy my stuff with the money of my effort. I hear a lot of people saying “ask your brother”, but I don’t want anything hand-kissed. He teaches me a lot, I run after him and do it – says the Pisces woman with an Aries ascendant.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

