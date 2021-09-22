Bye winter, hello spring | Weather

The change of season is an astronomical phenomenon, which happens because of the Earth’s movements. This year, spring starts on Wednesday (22), at 4:21 pm. But why do seasons have a right day and time to start and end?

It’s all about Earth movements

In astronomy, the seasons of the year are defined from specific positions that the Earth reaches in its movement around the Sun. day and night are of equal length and this is called the equinox. We also have two other very important points known as solstices. This happens twice a year, in early spring and early fall. When the day is the longest of the year (and the shortest night) it is the date that marks the beginning of summer. Otherwise (longer night and shorter day) we have the beginning of winter.

But what about the time?

The time is related to the time it takes the Earth to complete a revolution around the Sun. Unlike what we imagine, the total journey takes a little more 365 days. It takes about 365 days, 5 hours and 45 minutes and it is because of this difference that the seasons of the year also change from year to year. Astronomers are able to define, through mathematical calculations, the exact time of all the next turns of seasons.