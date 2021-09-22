Caixa pays 6th installment for new groups of beneficiaries

Caixa paid, this Wednesday (22), the 6th installment of the aid for Bolsa Família with final NIS 4 and the general public that was born in February. Check calendar.

This Wednesday, 22/09, Caixa must pay the 6th installment of emergency aid for new groups of beneficiaries. The banking institution will deposit the amount for Bolsa Família applicants who have NIS finished in 4, in addition to the general public that born in february. As was already happening, the installments of the benefit have variable amounts.

It all depends on the family composition of beneficiaries. Mothers who provide the home, then, receive R$375, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. The others are entitled to the average amount of R$250, with no possibility of accumulation. In case of doubts or problems with emergency assistance, contact Caixa’s telephone center at 111 (service operates from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm).

There is also the option of making queries on the Caixa and Dataprev website.

6th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

The emergency aid calendar for Bolsa Família follows the program’s traditional dates. What does that mean? In this case, the transfers occur always in the last 10 working days of each month. Follow the deadline for depositing the 6th installment of the program below:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17, 2021 NIS 2 September 20, 2021 NIS 3 September 21, 2021 NIS 4 September 22, 2021 NIS 5 September 23, 2021 NIS 6 September 24, 2021 NIS 7 September 27, 2021 NIS 8 September 28, 2021 NIS 9 September 29, 2021 NIS 0 September 30, 2021

Calendar for other beneficiaries

This Wednesday (22/09), the payment of the 6th installment will also be made to beneficiaries who were born in February and are not part of Bolsa Família. Linked to CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, they thus receive the 6th installment on the following dates: