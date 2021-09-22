Call of Duty: Vanguard Faces Open Beta Issues with Hackers

Even the developer of these cheats has also announced that they will release for Battlefield 2042 testing.

The test server of the Call of Duty: Vanguard was not available to play even for a week and he is already suffering from player problems using hackers to gain advantages. in several videos posted on social networks is already possible to see some players taking advantage of it, with several of them being reported to the developer.

In the videos, it is possible to see players having aids such as aimbots, wallhacks, invisibility and invincibility and simply clearing the entire map without a problem. This speed in launching these cheats for players is hardly a surprise, because earlier this month one of the biggest selling sites for these programs had already announced that, as soon as the test server was up and running, they would have hacks available to their customers.

In addition to the advantages mentioned above, users also had advantages such as ESP hacker and Radar, and apparently this shouldn’t stop with the beta version of the game, most likely most of these programs will remain functional for the final version of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

What draws a lot of attention is the speed in implementing the hacks in the game, mainly because theThe tests only took place for 48 hours and even then the servers quickly became infested with cheating players.. This is because, according to the page of one of the biggest hack sellers in the world, the developers of this program were able to access the game’s alpha, being able to study in advance how they would implement the new feature already in the beta version.



Another point raised by the team responsible for the cheat is the fact that Call of Duty: Vanguard is made with a new proprietary anti-cheat from Activision, which made it a little difficult to implement the program, but that access to the alpha version was enough to help keep the system working normally.

in addition to the COD, this site is already known for selling programs for several other games already released, such as CS: GO and GTA V, but the game of Activision you shouldn’t be the only one to come up with a hack even before release. The same site already is selling a hack for the Battlefield 2042 tests, with the program already working as soon as the server is released.

Source: WCCFTech