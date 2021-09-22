Cameras capture the result of Tiago Piquilo’s intimate surgery; Look

The singer James Piquilo was one of the most awaited figures to get into The Farm 2021. The artist gained even more recognition recently for performing an intimate surgery, which had a lot of repercussions in the celebrity press. Now, it seems, his fans have finally been able to check out the result.

Find out all about The Farm 2021 in the coverage of RD1

The handsome guy underwent a penile augmentation procedure, called “phaloplasty”. The surgery aims to increase the dimensions of the human penis – both in length and in diameter. The PlayPlus cameras caught (see below) the volume in the boy’s swim trunks, while he was taking a shower this Tuesday (21). The internet celebrated the record.

The surgery caused so much controversy that it would have even culminated in a brief break in his relationship with the singer Tania Mara. He denied that this was the reason and claimed that the beloved would have been just scared with the repercussions of the case. The two have already resumed their relationship.

Tiago, by the way, is confined to the Record reality show with two ex-girlfriends: Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes. The two have even commented within the program about the boy’s physical change.

“No, I don’t think so (I needed surgery). I don’t understand why he did it.” said Valentina, who was surprised when Solange said she also had an affair with the singer. “I thought it was so normal. I didn’t need to”, agreed Gugu’s ex-bathtub.

Analysis about Tiago’s surgery. What did you think more? Did it give an apparent result? #The farm pic.twitter.com/T8KRZL7B61 — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) September 21, 2021