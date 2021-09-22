Camilo announces ICMS refills and simplification to boost Ceará’s economy – Negócios

Governor Camilo Santana announced this Tuesday morning (21) measures to boost the resumed of economy after the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in Ceará.

Demand from businessmen since last year, the ICMS Debt Refinancing Program is one of those initiatives. According to the state executive, it will be possible to settle debts with taxable events until April 2021.

This regularization will have a discount of up to 100% in fines and interest. The regularization will allow the installment of debts in up to five years.

Also included is forgiveness for tax credits from up to BRL 500, considered unrecoverable.

The proposal for the refinancing of ICMS debts will be sent to the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).

See points about debt settlement:

Debts with taxable events are settled until April 2021;

Up to 100% discount on fines and interest;

Installments in up to 5 years;

Pardon for tax credits of up to R$500, considered irrecoverable.

According to the proposal, the deduction for debts composed of tax and fine will be applied as follows:

100% discount for payment in cash or in up to three installments 95% discount for payment in 4 to 36 installments 90% discount for payment in 37 to 60 installments

The rebate for compound debts just for a fine will be as follows:

90% discount for payment in cash or in up to three installments 80% discount for payment in 4 to 36 installments 70% discount for payment in 37 to 60 installments

net charge

Camilo also announced the simplification of ICMS collection for taxpayers in retail and wholesale clothing through the net charge.

The model had already been implemented in Ceará in 2008 for other sectors and now, with the application also for clothing, it should level taxpayers, in the assessment of the state executive.

Food, medicines, civil construction and information technology, for example, already work with the liquid cargo system.

“This is an old demand in the segment and we managed to reach a consensus. This will simplify operations and generate more competitiveness for companies from Ceará,” said Camilo Santana during the presentation of the measures.

Activities that will benefit from the net charge:

Wholesale trade of bed, table and bath;

Wholesale trade of apparel and accessories, except professionals and security;

Wholesale trade of clothing and accessories for professional use and work safety;

Retail trade of bed, table and bath;

Retail trade of apparel and accessories.

Launch of Cearapar

Camilo Santana also launched officially the Ceará Participation and Asset Management Company (Cearapar).

The company was created to optimize the use of resources and the management of State assets, with an emphasis on real estate, and reducing the costs of contracting agencies and entities.

The state has more than 7 thousand goods, and the professional management of this equity, whether with the sale, sale or acquisition of assets, can contribute to giving strength to Ceará’s cash flow.