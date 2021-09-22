CAS approves comprehensive care in SUS for people with autism — Senate News

The Social Affairs Committee (CAS) approved on Tuesday (21) the Senate Bill (PLS) 169/2018, which makes the provision of comprehensive care to people with autism by the Unified Health System (SUS) mandatory. The proposal was submitted by the Commission on Human Rights and Participatory Legislation (CDH), based on a legislative suggestion (SUG 21/2017) for the creation of comprehensive care centers for autistic people financed by the SUS.

The rapporteur, senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), recommended the approval of the initiative with an amendment to the wording. The matter goes to the Senate plenary.

PLS 169/2018 includes the requirement in Law 12.764, of 2012, which instituted the National Policy for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The intention is to enable the offer of actions and services aimed at comprehensive health care for autistic people, including early diagnosis, multidisciplinary care and access to medicines and nutrients.

When stressing the importance of the initiative, the rapporteur regretted the late inclusion of therapeutic care for people diagnosed with ASD in the health policy agenda. In any case, Contarato credits the paradigm shift to the intense mobilization of parents and relatives of autistic individuals, which eventually led to the approval of Law 12.764, of 2012, which he considers “a historic landmark in the struggle for people’s rights and social inclusion. with autism”.

— The demand for this type of service has increased in Brazil and worldwide. This demand resulted from the fact that this segment, with regard to its particularities, does not feel properly covered by the mental health policy in force in the country – he said.

Autism is a neuropsychiatric condition. It usually manifests itself in early childhood (from zero to six years old) and compromises development in the areas of language, social interaction and behavior. There is no isolated cause, and it may result from a combination of genetic and/or environmental factors.

According to an estimate by the United Nations (UN), autism affects about 1% of the world population (70 million people), with a higher incidence on males. Advances in the clinical condition of autistic individuals depend on early therapeutic intervention, which must be individualized and may extend throughout the individual’s life. The goal is to enable them to perform daily activities actively and independently.