CBF convenes the General Assembly for September 29 that will vote on the punishment of Rogério Caboclo | soccer

Representatives of the 27 state federations participate in the General Assembly. Last month, they signed a letter in which they asked Rogério Caboclo to resign from office – which indicates that next week they will vote in favor of punishment.

This is the second time that the CBF has called a General Assembly to vote on a punishment applied by the Ethics Commission to Rogério Caboclo. The first time, in August, Caboclo managed to prevent the vote through an appeal to the Brazilian Center for Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA).

1 of 1 Rogério Caboclo, president removed from CBF — Photo: Agif Rogério Caboclo, president away from CBF — Photo: Agif

Since then, the Ethics Commission reformed the punishment of the leader. as the ge revealed on Monday, the initial punishment, of 15 months, stops for 21 months after an appeal filed by the defense of the official who accused him.

In total, there are three women who claim to have been harassed by Rogério Caboclo. The second case, revealed on August 9, was that of a former employee who reported harassment on the flight to Madrid, in a statement to the Public Ministry. The third case was published on Aug. 20 and also included assault charges. He denies the charges.

On September 3, Caboclo made an agreement with the Public Ministry of Rio not to be denounced for sexual and moral harassment. He paid R$100 thousand. The money will be donated to an entity that works to combat violence against women and another that takes care of abandoned animals.

On the last 6th, Caboclo was removed from the CBF for a year by the Labor Court (until September 2022).