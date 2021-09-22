CBF releases public for Series D octaves and reinforces compliance with protocols | brazilian series d

In an official letter sent to the state federations on Tuesday night, the CBF released the presence of the public for the Brazilian Championship Series D games from the round of 16 onwards. The entity reminds that there is an established protocol to be followed and that the clubs involved must have the authorization of Organs competent local bodies for the fans to return.

The document also highlights the so-called technical balance, in a situation that will not allow only one of the clubs to have an audience in their stadium in the round-trip matches.

Clubs must formally communicate to the CBF, within 72 hours before the game, if they will be able to receive public in their games and what capacity is released. The statement also reminds that the presence of visiting fans in this retake will not be allowed.

1 of 1 CBF releases the public in Series D — Photo: Reproduction CBF releases the public in Series D — Photo: Reproduction

The novelty was celebrated by América-RN, which faces the Moto Club on Sunday, at Arena das Dunas, in Natal. In Rio Grande do Norte, for example, the government authorized the return of the public to the stadiums since the 17th, limiting the capacity to 30%, with entry of only vaccinated people and the mandatory use of masks.

The Serie D round of 16 first leg matches will be played next weekend, with four games on Saturday and another four on Sunday.

3 pm – Atlético-CE x Paragominas (Sunday)

4 pm – Campinense x Guarany de Sobral (Friend)

4 pm – Caxias x União Rondonópolis (Centennial)

4 pm – Sports x Railway (Mont. dos Vinhedos)

3pm – July 4th x ABC (Ytacoatiara Arena)

4 pm – América-RN x Moto Club (Arena das Dunas)

4 pm – Cianorte x Aparecidense (Albino Turbay)

4 pm – Uberlândia x Joinville (Parque do Sabiá)

3 pm – Joinville x Uberlândia (Arena Joinville)

4 pm – Aparecidense x Cianorte (Aníbal Toledo)

4 pm – União Rondonópolis x Caxias (Luthero Lopes)